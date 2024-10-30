Basque Country Government: The Basque Country and Japan, 'connected' and 'like-minded' wine markets

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 22 wineries producing Rioja Alavesa D.O. wines, Txakoli, and Basque cider introduced their products to the Japanese market with support from the Basque government, highlighting the affinity and connection between the Basque Country and the Asian nation.

"Japan is an emerging market for Basque products," Basque Minister of Food, Rural Development, Agriculture, and Fisheries Amaia Barredo told EFE at the Basque Wine Fair held in Tokyo.

"For Euskadi, this market is very important. There is great affinity and connection," said Barredo, emphasizing that both regions "share ancient languages" and a distinctive appreciation for high-quality products.

Around 270 experts attended the Basque Wine Fair, which included tastings led by enologist and sommelier Mikel Garaizabal and a showroom featuring local wine products.

Of the 22 wineries participating, 12 have already established their products in Japan, while some 10 others are working toward launching there. Following the fair, Basque wines will even reach Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who "will receive a selection of products," said Raúl Pérez Iratxeta, Basque Vice Minister of Food, Rural Development, Agriculture, and Fisheries.

Anne Ortega, commercial director of Ameztoi Txakolina, whose Txakoli is already established in Japan, noted that the product is treated "with great exclusivity and care" in Japan, while in Spain it can be "a disregarded wine."

Meanwhile, Marcos Bretón, export director of the historic Valdelana Winery, which produces Rioja Alavesa wines, said that it was "exciting" to introduce their products in Japan, a country he considers "cutting-edge" and with whom they share a commitment to "doing things more naturally."

In remarks to Japanese industry professionals before a tasting of Rioja Alavesa wines-hailing from the Basque Country's southern region-and Txakoli wines rated over 97 points by Parker and Tim Atkin, Pérez Iratxeta added that the Basque craft beer sector has been developing over the past decade as a "connection project between Álava producers and the brewing industry."

