Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 00:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Basque Country Government: The Basque Country and Japan, 'connected' and 'like-minded' wine markets

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 22 wineries producing Rioja Alavesa D.O. wines, Txakoli, and Basque cider introduced their products to the Japanese market with support from the Basque government, highlighting the affinity and connection between the Basque Country and the Asian nation.

"Japan is an emerging market for Basque products," Basque Minister of Food, Rural Development, Agriculture, and Fisheries Amaia Barredo told EFE at the Basque Wine Fair held in Tokyo.

"For Euskadi, this market is very important. There is great affinity and connection," said Barredo, emphasizing that both regions "share ancient languages" and a distinctive appreciation for high-quality products.

Around 270 experts attended the Basque Wine Fair, which included tastings led by enologist and sommelier Mikel Garaizabal and a showroom featuring local wine products.

Of the 22 wineries participating, 12 have already established their products in Japan, while some 10 others are working toward launching there. Following the fair, Basque wines will even reach Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who "will receive a selection of products," said Raúl Pérez Iratxeta, Basque Vice Minister of Food, Rural Development, Agriculture, and Fisheries.

Anne Ortega, commercial director of Ameztoi Txakolina, whose Txakoli is already established in Japan, noted that the product is treated "with great exclusivity and care" in Japan, while in Spain it can be "a disregarded wine."

Meanwhile, Marcos Bretón, export director of the historic Valdelana Winery, which produces Rioja Alavesa wines, said that it was "exciting" to introduce their products in Japan, a country he considers "cutting-edge" and with whom they share a commitment to "doing things more naturally."

In remarks to Japanese industry professionals before a tasting of Rioja Alavesa wines-hailing from the Basque Country's southern region-and Txakoli wines rated over 97 points by Parker and Tim Atkin, Pérez Iratxeta added that the Basque craft beer sector has been developing over the past decade as a "connection project between Álava producers and the brewing industry."

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541985/Basque_Country_Government.mp4
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541983/Basque_Country_Government.jpg

Around 270 experts attended the Basque Wine Fair, which included tastings led by enologist and sommelier Mikel Garaizabal

Media contact:
www.basquewine.eus

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-basque-country-and-japan-connected-and-like-minded-wine-markets-302288728.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.