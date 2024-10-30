Port of Hueneme "Goes Electric!" over $42 Million EPA Clean Ports Grant Award

Charging Forward, One More Step Toward Zero Emissions

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Port of Hueneme "Goes Electric," receiving an impressive $42,287,893 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), funding critical to the Port's goal of zero emissions by 2030. The EPA announced today its intent to award $3 billion to help the nation's ports through the agency's Clean Ports Program. This new grant funding initiative builds on the EPA's Ports Initiative to bolster the nation's ports.

"Our nation's ports are critical to creating opportunity here in America, offering good-paying jobs, moving goods, and powering our economy," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Today's historic $3 billion investment builds on President Biden's vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in globally competitive solutions of the future. Delivering cleaner technologies and resources to U.S. ports will slash harmful air and climate pollution while protecting people who work in and live nearby ports communities."

The Port of Hueneme was selected among other agencies and ports to receive a grant award of over $42 million for its PHRESH (Port of Hueneme Reducing Emissions, Supporting Health) Project to accelerate the Port's zero-emission transformation. This project consists of two components: PHRESH START (Sustainable, Thoughtful and Resilient Transformation), under the Zero-Emission Technology Deployment Competition, and PHRESH AIR (Accelerating Implementation and Results), under the Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition.

"This announcement by the EPA is exciting news for the Port of Hueneme," said Celina Zacarias, President of the Oxnard Harbor District/Port of Hueneme. "We now have the funding to accelerate the Board of Harbor Commissioner's 2019 adopted resolution to decarbonization. Our goal is now our reality."

The Port's Clean Port project accelerates the deployment of zero emission port handling equipment and creates incentives for the trucking community to transition to electric trucks. Importantly the funding promises to help build a strong workforce with high paying jobs in green technology while reducing emissions and community impacts.

"This historic $42 million EPA grant sets the pace for the Port to lead the way as the nation's first fully zero emission port for cargo handling equipment and enables us to enhance the quality of life for our adjacent communities with state-of-the-art clean operations," said Kristin Decas, President & CEO of the Port of Hueneme. "We are grateful for the support of Senator Padilla, Senator Butler, Congresswoman Brownley, local leaders and all of our customer, ILWU, trades, non-profit, and community partners to help the Port secure this funding and achieve these ambitious goals."

"California's ports move the goods that power our economy. This investment in the Port of Hueneme is a major step forward in accelerating the zero-emission infrastructure transition," said Senator Alex Padilla. "With over $40 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding headed to the Port's PHRESH project, we're decarbonizing our supply chain to produce cleaner air and protect public health in neighboring communities."

Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) played a pivotal role in advocating for the Port's inclusion in the Clean Ports Program. Additionally, she secured $375,000 in funding to support the PHRESH Project.

"Over the past year, I have worked closely with the Port of Hueneme to secure over $42 million in federal funding to expand the Port's innovative sustainability efforts," said Congresswoman Brownley. "This historic investment will accelerate the Port's zero-emission transformation and is a testament to its bold environmental initiatives. As an essential economic driver for Ventura County, the Port's commitment to a cleaner future will yield substantial benefits for the community, including improved air quality, public health, job creation, and workforce development."

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides the EPA with unprecedented levels of funding for ports to launch zero-emission equipment and technology as well as assist U.S. ports in developing climate action plans to reduce air pollutants. The EPA awarded $41,076,293 to the Port's PHRESH Start initiative that will convert 95% of the Port's handling equipment to zero emission technology and create an incentive for zero emission trucking. Another $1,211,600 was awarded by the EPA to support the Port's PHRESH Air program and will be used to develop a resiliency plan for extreme weather as part of the Port's Clean Air Action Plan, increasingly important in the recent aftermath of the December 21, 2023, atmospheric river event that caused massive destruction throughout the community and at the Port.

"Funding on this scale will allow the Port to make huge progress towards our goal of zero emissions port operations by 2030. Not only will these resources fund new zero emissions equipment, but critically it also funds charging infrastructure, literally the plugs and wires of electrification, which will be essential for long term decarbonization," said Giles Pettifor, the Port's Director of Environment and Sustainability.

Launched in February 2024, the Clean Ports Program focuses on reducing diesel pollution and improving air quality in near-port communities. It also emphasizes meaningful community engagement and emissions reduction planning as standard practices for the port industry.

"As we continue incorporating equity into environmental and maritime operations, we must continue to enhance existing initiatives and build upon them. This grant is an example of a vision that began with an environmental framework 12 years ago. Through those efforts a focus on delivering intentional results such as community-based air quality monitoring and meaningful community engagement. Today, the Port achieves a monumental milestone stemming directly from the framework; a clear pathway toward a decarbonized future, a just transition for workers, our neighbors and frontline communities," said Miguel Rodriguez, Community Relations and Workforce Development Director for the Port of Hueneme.

Others also joined in on the celebration as it became official and expressed their congratulations.

"Congratulations to the Port of Hueneme on receiving the $42 million EPA Clean Ports grant, a significant investment in a sustainable future. This award is a testament to the Port's leadership and commitment to reducing emissions, improving air quality, and fostering environmental stewardship. We applaud the Port of Hueneme for setting a new benchmark in clean, green port operations that will benefit our community and generations to come," said Misty Perez, Mayor of the City of Port Hueneme.

"Thank you to the EPA and to Congresswoman Brownley for helping secure this funding that will be critical to meet our zero-emissions targets for ports and trucking and advance social and environmental equity. We are happy to see this historic investment in cleaner air that will save lives in our communities around the Port of Hueneme," said Lucas Zucker, Co-Executive Director of Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).

Additionally, the Southwinds Neighborhood Council Chairwoman Sofia E. Vega commented on the successful grant application:

"From school cafeteria listening sessions to visible community-based air quality monitors, we have seen what an agency [the Port] that truly cares can do for its constituents. The Port has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing its relationship with the community by actively listening to previous concerns about air quality and taking meaningful steps to secure resources for improving public health. We applaud the Port for this historic achievement, and it is exciting to see that our neighborhood council has been a partner in these efforts toward a healthier community."

In concert with this significant funding, the Port is working to develop a comprehensive climate action and clean air plan, which will include emission reduction strategies and will codify the Port's emission reduction goals of 100% zero-emission terminal equipment by 2030, 100% of short-haul/drayage trucking by 2035, and 100% long-haul trucking by 2045.

About the Port of Hueneme

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. Ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first Port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit.

