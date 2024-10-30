Adidas shares experienced a notable upswing in XETRA trading, climbing 3.0 percent to €220.20 with a trading volume of 319,197 shares. This surge comes on the heels of a significant development: the sportswear giant has reached an out-of-court settlement with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, ending a two-year legal dispute. The resolution, which involved no financial transactions, allowed Adidas to dissolve a €100 million provision related to the terminated partnership. This legal closure has bolstered investor confidence, despite the stock currently trading 10.76 percent below its 52-week high of €243.90.

Robust Financial Performance

The company's recent quarterly results underscore its return to a growth trajectory. Adidas reported a 10 percent increase in revenue and a remarkable 70 percent jump in profits compared to the previous year. The sportswear manufacturer demonstrated particularly strong performance in Europe and China, contributing to management's optimistic outlook for sustained growth across all regions and product categories. Analysts project a fair value of €239.50 per share, with an expected dividend of €1.43 for the current year, further solidifying Adidas's position in the competitive sportswear market.

