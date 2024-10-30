Rockwell Automation unveils innovative solutions at ADIPEC 2024 empowering customers to achieve sustainability goals in their energy transition journey

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Sensia, Rockwell Automation's joint venture with SLB, will showcase industry-leading technology and services at ADIPEC 2024, 4-7 November in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Middle East's energy sector is rapidly transforming towards a low-carbon future, with technology playing a pivotal role in this shift. For companies to enhance their sustainability efforts, they must have a clear and accurate understanding of their emissions profile, which often relies on real-time data that can be challenging to capture. The answer lies in leveraging the latest automation technologies, robotics, and artificial intelligence to provide the necessary precision and insights and drive meaningful progress.

"At Rockwell Automation, we are committed to supporting companies on their sustainability journey by helping them integrate sustainable practices with operational efficiency," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, global vice president for sustainability at Rockwell Automation. "Sustainability works best when it makes business sense, driving environmental and economic benefits. Our approach ensures that companies can thrive in a future where collaboration is key; either we all move forward together or risk falling behind."

Redefining what is possible in manufacturing and production processes

Industrial robots transform manufacturing by enabling smarter, more robust production processes in a safer way. Integrated robotic technology now offers simplified processes and robust, meaningful data, helping producers thrive in a global market.

Robots are critical to addressing significant manufacturing challenges, from navigating skills shortages to enhancing flexible production and handling more SKUs. The future of robot automation lies in connectivity; robots must be as intelligent, intuitive, and integrated as the systems within which they operate.

Rockwell Automation will highlight a Taurob robot on its ADIPEC 2024 stand following its recent partnership agreement with Taurob. This collaboration enables industrial organizations to move toward autonomous operations through advanced robotic solutions. The collaboration between Rockwell Automation and Taurob marks a strategic step towards advancing autonomous industrial operations, leveraging Rockwell's expertise in digital transformation. Through Kalypso, Rockwell's digital services arm, the partnership aims to integrate robotic solutions with digital twin and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies.

This approach provides a comprehensive framework for automating critical inspection and maintenance tasks, enhancing efficiency and safety while aligning with sustainability goals. By combining Taurob's ATEX-certified ground robots with Kalypso's digital capabilities, this initiative underscores Rockwell's leadership in robotic automation and digital twin solutions, helping clients drive operational excellence and accelerate their net-zero ambitions.

AI-driven solutions for process industries at ADIPEC 2024

Rockwell Automation will also showcase how AI technologies revolutionize decision-making and operational efficiency in process industries. A key focus will be on their human machine interface (HMI) solutions. The FactoryTalk® Optix platform serves as a crucial enabler of human-machine interface (HMI) solutions by integrating AI-driven processes while prioritizing the human element, allowing operators to maintain intuitive control. This approach enhances visibility and situational awareness across industrial operations, leading to more efficient and informed decision-making.

Rockwell's AI technologies including the FactoryTalk® Analytics LogixAI® and GuardianAI solutions enable predictive maintenance and process optimization. LogixAI continuously monitors production operations, making real-time predictions to prevent product quality issues and maintain process integrity. GuardianAI delivers early warnings of equipment failures, allowing maintenance teams to proactively address issues and reduce unplanned downtime.

These advanced solutions empower process industries to stay ahead of equipment failures, improve operational throughput, and enhance production performance.

"At Rockwell Automation, we are excited to collaborate with our customers and our partner ecosystem, supporting all energy actors and heavy industries such as mining, metals, critical minerals and chemical, " said Sebastien Grau, global industry vice president for process industries at Rockwell Automation. "Our focus is on delivering unified solutions across various verticals, whether lower-intensity fossil energy, green energy, or carbon capture, by connecting our customers into an ecosystem that drives innovation. Through automation and autonomous operations, we bring speed and scale to the energy transition, helping our customers navigate the complexities and disruptions that lie ahead."

