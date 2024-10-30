Gold Coast, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Amit Keys & Remotes, a leading automotive locksmith in Southport, today announced the introduction of advanced key programming technology that significantly reduces service time and costs for modern vehicle owners. This innovative system allows for rapid, on-site programming of complex transponder keys and smart keys, addressing the growing demand for specialized automotive locksmith services in the Gold Coast region.

Figure 1 Automotive Locksmith in Southport QLD

Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10606/228313_90a72bbc74f3cbff_001full.jpg

The new technology, implemented on August 15, 2024, enables Amit Keys & Remotes to provide faster and more efficient service for a wide range of automotive locksmith needs, including car key replacement, transponder key programming, and keyless entry system repairs. This advancement is particularly beneficial for owners of newer vehicle models that require sophisticated key programming.

"As vehicles become more technologically advanced, so must our automotive locksmith services," said Amit Harari, owner of Amit Keys & Remotes. "Our new key programming system allows us to provide quick, cost-effective solutions for even the most modern vehicles, reducing downtime for our customers."

The state-of-the-art system is compatible with a vast array of vehicle makes and models, allowing Amit Keys & Remotes to service everything from standard cars to luxury vehicles and emergency vehicles. This versatility ensures that regardless of the type of vehicle, customers can expect prompt, expert assistance.

The company's team of skilled technicians undergoes continuous training to stay ahead of the latest advancements in automotive security technology. This expertise, combined with the new programming system, allows them to handle a wide range of services, from traditional lock picking to programming advanced keyless entry systems for the latest vehicle models.

Founded in 2015, Amit Keys & Remotes has established itself as a trusted name in automotive & Car locksmith services on the Gold Coast. The company has successfully completed over 5,000 locksmith jobs, earning a reputation for reliability and excellence. The introduction of this new key programming technology aligns with their mission to provide accessible, high-quality locksmith solutions to all Gold Coast residents.

"Our goal has always been to offer the best possible service to our customers," Harari explained. "With this new technology, we're taking that commitment to the next level by ensuring that we can handle even the most complex key programming tasks quickly and efficiently."

Figure 2 Car Locksmith Southport

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10606/228313_90a72bbc74f3cbff_002full.jpg

Amit Keys & Remotes offers a comprehensive range of automotive locksmith services. Their expertise covers emergency vehicle lockout assistance, car key replacement and duplication, transponder key programming, ignition repair and replacement, keyless entry system installation and repair, car boot unlock services, and broken key extraction. This wide array of services ensures that whatever automotive lock or key issue a customer faces, Amit Keys & Remotes has the solution.

For more information about Amit Keys & Remotes' automotive locksmith services or to book an appointment, visit https://amitkeysandremotes.com.au/ or call 1300 135 672.

Amit Keys & Remotes is a premier automotive and residential locksmith service provider based in Southport, Gold Coast, Queensland. Specializing in emergency locksmith services, car key replacement, and security system installations, the company offers comprehensive solutions for all automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith needs. With a team of highly skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, Amit Keys & Remotes is committed to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable services to keep Gold Coast residents secure and mobile.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228313

SOURCE: Link Sprint Digital