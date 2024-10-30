EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2024 Annual General Meeting results



30-Oct-2024 / 07:49 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 30 October 2024 2024 Annual General Meeting results In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Dexus advises the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 30 October 2024. Resolution 1 relating to the Remuneration Report was not passed as 25.47% of the votes were cast against Resolution 1, which constitutes a second strike for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). As a result, Resolution 5 was put to the meeting and defeated, therefore a separate Spill Meeting will not be required. The following resolutions were passed on a poll: Resolution 3 Appointment of External Auditor Resolution 4.1 Approval of an Independent Director - Peeyush Gupta AM Resolution 4.2 Approval of an Independent Director - Warwick Negus Resolution 4.3 Approval of an Independent Director - Mark Ford Where Dexus was able to engage directly with Security holders to explain its approach to remuneration, most of these Security holders accepted the explanation and voted in support of the Remuneration Report. Dexus will continue to actively engage with Security holders to ensure any concerns are considered in its decision making. Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are available at www.dexus.com/asx . Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





