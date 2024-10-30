Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on AIM: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY (Pan African or the Company or the Group) Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI (Funding Company)

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 annual general meeting (AGM) of Pan African will be held at 107 Cheapside, Second Floor, London EC2V 6DN on Thursday, 21 November 2024 at 11:00 (all references to time in this notice is United Kingdom time (GMT+00.00), unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024, will be distributed to shareholders on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2024 are available at: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2024 The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM Friday, 18 October Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date Tuesday, 12 November The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African register are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (by close of business) Friday, 15 November Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 am Tuesday, 19 November AGM Thursday, 21 November Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about Thursday, 21 November

Should you wish to attend the 2024 AGM please advise by e-mail to our Company Secretary - jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk Please note that any shareholder who has not advised attendance will still be admitted to the AGM, however, pre-registration will ensure smooth access to the venue.

30 October 2024