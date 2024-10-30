Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
30.10.24
09:09 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,130
-0,49 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,31026,36009:46
26,33026,34009:46
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 08:18 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity once again recognized as a diversity leader by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the fourth consecutive year, been designated a Diversity Leader by Financial Times.

The ranking was compiled by the research firm Statista on behalf of the Financial Times by surveying more than 100,000 employees in European companies on five aspects of diversity: gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and disability.

"Diversity is an ongoing commitment and an important investment for employees, companies and the world around us. Diversity and inclusion are business-critical as they contribute to better decision-making and thus better results," says Pia Höök, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Essity.

Listen to Essity's podcast Courageous Conversations here.

More information about the Financial Times Diversity Leader ranking can be found here.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, malin.herrmann@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-once-again-recognized-as-a-diversity-leader-by-financial-times,c4058090

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/ft-diversity25-logo-essity-22-25,c3346849

FT Diversity25 Logo Essity 22-25

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-once-again-recognized-as-a-diversity-leader-by-financial-times-302291200.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.