Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2PQSS | ISIN: ES0105118006 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VP
Lang & Schwarz
30.10.24
09:46 Uhr
25,260 Euro
-25,260
-100,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
30.10.2024 08:23 Uhr
100 Leser
QUADPACK: Termination of liquidity contract

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP) announces that it has terminated the liquidity contract with Invest Securities (the "Contract"). The contract was signed on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to Quadpack Industries' listing on the Euronext Growth stock market on 18 October 2019. The termination took effect on 29 October 2024.

The execution of the contract had been suspended on 15 July 2024, following the announcement on the same day of the proposed combination operation between Quadpack Industries and PSB Industries.

The last half-yearly balance sheet of the Contract on 30 June 2024 showed the following resources in the liquidity contract:
- 25,805 shares
- €9,528.94 in cash

At the closing of the liquidity account, the following resources were available and were returned:
- 24,054 shares
- €86,634.34 in cash

As a result of the transaction, PSB Industries will delist Quadpack Industries' shares from the Euronext Growth market. The market will be kept informed of the progress of the delisting, and further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

-ENDS-

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nXBwZ51sk2ycyWpwaceWnJRmbpplw2XFm2iWmWZqlpadnWpmm2ZkbcbIZnFpmWhn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88431-qp-termination-of-liquidity-contract.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
