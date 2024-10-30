Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - KaJ Labs, the developer behind the All-in-One AI platform Atua AI (TUA), has announced plans to bring advanced AI products and services to the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. This strategic initiative will provide Cardano users with secure, intermediary-free access to cutting-edge AI-powered dApps and services, including Atua, AGII, Colle, and more.

The introduction of AI products into the Cardano ecosystem aligns with KaJ Labs' mission to democratize access to artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Cardano users will soon benefit from tools designed to streamline operations, automate workflows, and enhance productivity across decentralized platforms. The focus on secure, intermediary-free services ensures that users retain full control over their data while accessing innovative AI tools.

This collaboration strengthens the intersection between AI and blockchain technology, offering developers and enterprises new possibilities for creating automated, efficient solutions within Cardano's decentralized environment. The suite of tools will provide seamless integration with Cardano's infrastructure, empowering users to leverage the latest AI models and multichain functionalities offered by Atua AI and other associated platforms.

KaJ Labs' commitment to expanding access to AI through blockchain reinforces its vision of fostering decentralized innovation. By integrating services into Cardano, the initiative aims to further advance AI adoption in the Web3 space, providing both developers and businesses with scalable, reliable tools for their operations.

About Atua AI

Atua AI is an all-in-one on-chain enterprise AI platform that integrates artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. It provides scalable, secure solutions for businesses, developers, and creators, enabling automation and operational efficiency within the Web3 landscape.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on advancing blockchain and AI technologies. Through strategic development and investment, KaJ Labs empowers projects that push the boundaries of decentralized solutions and AI-powered applications.

Social Media:

