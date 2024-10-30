Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
30.10.24
08:10 Uhr
2,170 Euro
-0,080
-3,56 %
30.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
30 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 October 2024 it purchased a total of 201,577 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           149,962     51,615 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.200     GBP1.834 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.180     GBP1.804 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.188834    GBP1.819638

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,249,004 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5272       2.195         XDUB      08:55:25      00072095071TRLO0 
2001       2.190         XDUB      08:55:40      00072095088TRLO0 
4100       2.190         XDUB      08:55:40      00072095089TRLO0 
4025       2.200         XDUB      13:16:43      00072106942TRLO0 
1983       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107585TRLO0 
5775       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107586TRLO0 
5646       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107587TRLO0 
5062       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107588TRLO0 
2380       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107589TRLO0 
5259       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107590TRLO0 
3043       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107591TRLO0 
5652       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107592TRLO0 
5365       2.200         XDUB      13:30:31      00072107593TRLO0 
5214       2.195         XDUB      13:30:37      00072107597TRLO0 
5317       2.190         XDUB      13:31:14      00072107683TRLO0 
5143       2.185         XDUB      13:41:45      00072108473TRLO0 
5838       2.185         XDUB      14:00:15      00072109500TRLO0 
6102       2.185         XDUB      14:00:15      00072109501TRLO0 
2447       2.185         XDUB      14:13:01      00072110329TRLO0 
3237       2.185         XDUB      14:13:01      00072110330TRLO0 
3980       2.180         XDUB      14:20:25      00072110911TRLO0 
1304       2.180         XDUB      14:20:25      00072110912TRLO0 
5632       2.185         XDUB      14:42:13      00072112089TRLO0 
5217       2.180         XDUB      14:49:55      00072112703TRLO0 
5800       2.180         XDUB      15:25:10      00072114789TRLO0 
5112       2.180         XDUB      15:25:10      00072114790TRLO0 
5462       2.180         XDUB      15:25:10      00072114791TRLO0 
5507       2.185         XDUB      15:49:23      00072116049TRLO0 
1202       2.180         XDUB      15:49:57      00072116079TRLO0 
3751       2.180         XDUB      15:50:08      00072116123TRLO0 
1049       2.180         XDUB      15:50:08      00072116124TRLO0 
2516       2.180         XDUB      15:50:08      00072116125TRLO0 
2503       2.180         XDUB      16:07:08      00072117206TRLO0 
887       2.180         XDUB      16:07:08      00072117207TRLO0 
831       2.180         XDUB      16:07:08      00072117208TRLO0 
1292       2.180         XDUB      16:07:08      00072117209TRLO0 
2230       2.180         XDUB      16:13:43      00072117656TRLO0 
545       2.180         XDUB      16:13:43      00072117657TRLO0 
2321       2.180         XDUB      16:13:43      00072117658TRLO0 
3960       2.180         XDUB      16:13:43      00072117659TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
523       183.20        XLON      08:16:52      00072093654TRLO0 
73        183.20        XLON      08:16:52      00072093655TRLO0 
2957       182.20        XLON      08:55:40      00072095087TRLO0 
168       182.60        XLON      09:05:25      00072095661TRLO0 
433       182.60        XLON      09:06:34      00072095711TRLO0 
461       182.60        XLON      09:18:21      00072096045TRLO0 
554       182.60        XLON      09:21:08      00072096129TRLO0 
494       182.60        XLON      09:21:08      00072096130TRLO0 
421       182.60        XLON      09:21:08      00072096131TRLO0 
900       183.40        XLON      11:00:34      00072101030TRLO0 
1959       183.40        XLON      11:00:34      00072101031TRLO0 
2643       183.40        XLON      11:00:34      00072101032TRLO0 
33        183.40        XLON      11:00:38      00072101035TRLO0 
110       183.40        XLON      11:00:39      00072101036TRLO0 
430       183.40        XLON      11:01:16      00072101051TRLO0 
383       183.40        XLON      11:01:16      00072101052TRLO0 
800       183.40        XLON      11:03:01      00072101094TRLO0 
647       183.40        XLON      11:03:01      00072101095TRLO0 
1000       183.20        XLON      12:24:07      00072103943TRLO0 
365       183.20        XLON      12:31:14      00072104247TRLO0 
126       183.20        XLON      12:31:22      00072104315TRLO0 
1100       183.20        XLON      12:31:31      00072104342TRLO0 
153       183.20        XLON      12:31:31      00072104343TRLO0 
2617       182.80        XLON      13:30:31      00072107583TRLO0 
2762       182.80        XLON      13:30:31      00072107584TRLO0 
116       181.80        XLON      13:33:29      00072107949TRLO0 
2394       181.80        XLON      13:33:29      00072107950TRLO0 
994       181.40        XLON      13:50:05      00072108903TRLO0 
2848       181.80        XLON      13:59:16      00072109367TRLO0 
2422       181.60        XLON      14:13:01      00072110331TRLO0 
1988       181.40        XLON      14:42:13      00072112084TRLO0 
34        181.40        XLON      14:42:13      00072112086TRLO0 
8        181.40        XLON      14:42:13      00072112087TRLO0 
764       181.40        XLON      14:42:13      00072112088TRLO0 
2775       181.00        XLON      14:49:55      00072112705TRLO0 
52        181.00        XLON      14:53:17      00072113073TRLO0 
1426       180.80        XLON      15:25:10      00072114792TRLO0 
2757       180.80        XLON      15:25:10      00072114793TRLO0 
107       180.80        XLON      15:25:39      00072114825TRLO0 
2869       181.40        XLON      15:49:23      00072116045TRLO0 
2200       181.20        XLON      15:49:23      00072116046TRLO0 
262       181.20        XLON      15:49:23      00072116047TRLO0 
506       181.20        XLON      15:49:23      00072116048TRLO0 
1300       180.60        XLON      16:07:38      00072117249TRLO0 
305       180.60        XLON      16:07:38      00072117250TRLO0 
1682       180.40        XLON      16:07:38      00072117251TRLO0 
601       180.80        XLON      16:15:26      00072117750TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
