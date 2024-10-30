DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 October 2024 it purchased a total of 201,577 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 149,962 51,615 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200 GBP1.834 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.180 GBP1.804 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.188834 GBP1.819638

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,249,004 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5272 2.195 XDUB 08:55:25 00072095071TRLO0 2001 2.190 XDUB 08:55:40 00072095088TRLO0 4100 2.190 XDUB 08:55:40 00072095089TRLO0 4025 2.200 XDUB 13:16:43 00072106942TRLO0 1983 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107585TRLO0 5775 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107586TRLO0 5646 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107587TRLO0 5062 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107588TRLO0 2380 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107589TRLO0 5259 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107590TRLO0 3043 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107591TRLO0 5652 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107592TRLO0 5365 2.200 XDUB 13:30:31 00072107593TRLO0 5214 2.195 XDUB 13:30:37 00072107597TRLO0 5317 2.190 XDUB 13:31:14 00072107683TRLO0 5143 2.185 XDUB 13:41:45 00072108473TRLO0 5838 2.185 XDUB 14:00:15 00072109500TRLO0 6102 2.185 XDUB 14:00:15 00072109501TRLO0 2447 2.185 XDUB 14:13:01 00072110329TRLO0 3237 2.185 XDUB 14:13:01 00072110330TRLO0 3980 2.180 XDUB 14:20:25 00072110911TRLO0 1304 2.180 XDUB 14:20:25 00072110912TRLO0 5632 2.185 XDUB 14:42:13 00072112089TRLO0 5217 2.180 XDUB 14:49:55 00072112703TRLO0 5800 2.180 XDUB 15:25:10 00072114789TRLO0 5112 2.180 XDUB 15:25:10 00072114790TRLO0 5462 2.180 XDUB 15:25:10 00072114791TRLO0 5507 2.185 XDUB 15:49:23 00072116049TRLO0 1202 2.180 XDUB 15:49:57 00072116079TRLO0 3751 2.180 XDUB 15:50:08 00072116123TRLO0 1049 2.180 XDUB 15:50:08 00072116124TRLO0 2516 2.180 XDUB 15:50:08 00072116125TRLO0 2503 2.180 XDUB 16:07:08 00072117206TRLO0 887 2.180 XDUB 16:07:08 00072117207TRLO0 831 2.180 XDUB 16:07:08 00072117208TRLO0 1292 2.180 XDUB 16:07:08 00072117209TRLO0 2230 2.180 XDUB 16:13:43 00072117656TRLO0 545 2.180 XDUB 16:13:43 00072117657TRLO0 2321 2.180 XDUB 16:13:43 00072117658TRLO0 3960 2.180 XDUB 16:13:43 00072117659TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 523 183.20 XLON 08:16:52 00072093654TRLO0 73 183.20 XLON 08:16:52 00072093655TRLO0 2957 182.20 XLON 08:55:40 00072095087TRLO0 168 182.60 XLON 09:05:25 00072095661TRLO0 433 182.60 XLON 09:06:34 00072095711TRLO0 461 182.60 XLON 09:18:21 00072096045TRLO0 554 182.60 XLON 09:21:08 00072096129TRLO0 494 182.60 XLON 09:21:08 00072096130TRLO0 421 182.60 XLON 09:21:08 00072096131TRLO0 900 183.40 XLON 11:00:34 00072101030TRLO0 1959 183.40 XLON 11:00:34 00072101031TRLO0 2643 183.40 XLON 11:00:34 00072101032TRLO0 33 183.40 XLON 11:00:38 00072101035TRLO0 110 183.40 XLON 11:00:39 00072101036TRLO0 430 183.40 XLON 11:01:16 00072101051TRLO0 383 183.40 XLON 11:01:16 00072101052TRLO0 800 183.40 XLON 11:03:01 00072101094TRLO0 647 183.40 XLON 11:03:01 00072101095TRLO0 1000 183.20 XLON 12:24:07 00072103943TRLO0 365 183.20 XLON 12:31:14 00072104247TRLO0 126 183.20 XLON 12:31:22 00072104315TRLO0 1100 183.20 XLON 12:31:31 00072104342TRLO0 153 183.20 XLON 12:31:31 00072104343TRLO0 2617 182.80 XLON 13:30:31 00072107583TRLO0 2762 182.80 XLON 13:30:31 00072107584TRLO0 116 181.80 XLON 13:33:29 00072107949TRLO0 2394 181.80 XLON 13:33:29 00072107950TRLO0 994 181.40 XLON 13:50:05 00072108903TRLO0 2848 181.80 XLON 13:59:16 00072109367TRLO0 2422 181.60 XLON 14:13:01 00072110331TRLO0 1988 181.40 XLON 14:42:13 00072112084TRLO0 34 181.40 XLON 14:42:13 00072112086TRLO0 8 181.40 XLON 14:42:13 00072112087TRLO0 764 181.40 XLON 14:42:13 00072112088TRLO0 2775 181.00 XLON 14:49:55 00072112705TRLO0 52 181.00 XLON 14:53:17 00072113073TRLO0 1426 180.80 XLON 15:25:10 00072114792TRLO0 2757 180.80 XLON 15:25:10 00072114793TRLO0 107 180.80 XLON 15:25:39 00072114825TRLO0 2869 181.40 XLON 15:49:23 00072116045TRLO0 2200 181.20 XLON 15:49:23 00072116046TRLO0 262 181.20 XLON 15:49:23 00072116047TRLO0 506 181.20 XLON 15:49:23 00072116048TRLO0 1300 180.60 XLON 16:07:38 00072117249TRLO0 305 180.60 XLON 16:07:38 00072117250TRLO0 1682 180.40 XLON 16:07:38 00072117251TRLO0 601 180.80 XLON 16:15:26 00072117750TRLO0 1 180.80 XLON 16:18:06 00072117882TRLO0 546 180.80 XLON 16:23:06 00072118155TRLO0 546 180.80 XLON 16:23:34 00072118185TRLO0

