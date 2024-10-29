Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A40QEU | ISIN: US3004261034
NASDAQ
29.10.24
16:25 Uhr
50,000 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 23:57 Uhr
18 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Everus Construction Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everus Construction Group Inc. (NYSE: ECG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 1, replacing Clearwater Paper Corp. (NYSE: CLW), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is spinning off Everus Construction Group in a transaction expected to be completed on November 1. Following the spin-off, the parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 but will change its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sector from Industrials to Utilities. Clearwater Paper is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 1, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Everus Construction Group

ECG

Industrials

November 4, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Clearwater Paper

CLW

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
