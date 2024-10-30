Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines are upgrading their airline fleets with the aviation industry's first open architecture and multi-orbit global network

SES Open Orbits, SES's global inflight connectivity network, has been selected by Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines to equip aircraft across their fleets with cutting-edge in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions, supporting both linefit and retrofit installations.

These new IFC services are delivered by SES along with one of its key SES Open Orbits connectivity service partners, Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF-owned company and Saudi Arabia's leading commercial satellite services provider who will bring their Skywaves® solution to the passengers.

SES Open Orbits, offering seamless connectivity across the skies with internet speeds up to 300 Mbps, will be available on all production airframes. It is the first multi-orbit Ka band network in Airbus' HBCplus Programme and is available on Boeing aircraft through Safran Passenger Innovations AeroConnect terminals.

Thai Airways, the national carrier of Thailand, will become the first airline in Southeast Asia using the SES Open Orbits network to offer Free Wi-Fi streaming to business class and Orchid Plus guests. The installations include Thai Airways future A321NX and B777 aircraft. Turkish Airlines is set to integrate the SES Open Orbits network into its inflight connectivity services on its brand new A350 fleet.

Launched earlier this year, SES Open Orbits is a fully interoperable Ka-band platform that supports an open architecture network where traffic can be intelligently steered across the satellites of multiple parties for a seamless connected airline passenger experience. All aircraft equipped with the SES Open Orbits network are supported by ThinKom's ThinAir Ka2517 Antenna, which offers all-orbit operation with high beam agility, delivering exceptional network flexibility and consistently high performance. ThinAir Ka2517 seamlessly connects across GEO and NGSO satellite constellations with optimal performance metrics for airlines around the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with leading airlines such as Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines to showcase the power and flexibility of our multi-orbit IFC solutions. Supported by the SES Open Orbits network, our tailored connectivity solutions and unparalleled digital services will play a critical role in transforming and enhancing our customers' passenger experience, setting airlines apart in the highly competitive aviation industry," said Martijn Blanken, CEO of NSG.

"SES Open Orbits is built on a partnership principle at all levels partners with key regional satellite operators, aircraft manufacturers and IFC system integrators. By leveraging their expertise and regional coverage, we are able to create a scalable and open multi-orbit network, which uses innovative technology to improve IFC services offered today. Our ambition is to close the gap between the connected experience at home and in a passenger seat," said Andrew Ruszkowski, Global Head of Aviation of SES.

