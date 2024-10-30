Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 08:54 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viettel Group: Presight and Viettel Sign a MOU to Boost Applied AI, and Digital Transformation Initiatives

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presight, the UAE's leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Viettel AI, a leading artificial intelligence research center in Vietnam, member of Viettel Group. The MoU aims to promote cooperation between both entities and advance the development of Applied AI and digital transformation initiatives. The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi by Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, and Nguyen Manh Quy, CEO of Viettel AI.

Presight and Viettel Sign a MOU to Boost Applied AI, and Digital Transformation Initiatives

The signing ceremony took place in Dubai within the Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's working session with businesses of the two countries.

As part of the agreement, Presight and Viettel AI will enhance collaboration to leverage technology, data, and innovative approaches to address challenges related to transportation, safety, and environmental impact. Key areas of collaboration include digital development initiatives, enterprise and generative AI development, customer and industry-tailored big data analytics solutions, deployment of AI-powered solutions for enterprises and smart cities, and collaboration on AI workforce.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assessed that Vietnam and the UAE are increasingly strengthening connections via telecommunications and fiber optic cables and may soon connect more closely through artificial intelligence.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Viettel AI. By combining our expertise and resources in Applied AI, we aim to drive significant advancements in digital transformation initiatives. Viettel AI excels in various aspects of data analytics and NLP, and I am grateful that Presight, together with Viettel, has the opportunity to contribute to Vietnam's progress towards digital transformation."

Nguyen Manh Quy, CEO of Viettel AI, said: "With Viettel AI's research capabilities in the fields of AI, Big Data, Robotics and Digital Twin, and our experience in deploying many national AI platforms and projects of Viettel, combined with Presight's market understanding and advanced technology, we are confident that we will create breakthroughs in the field of artificial intelligence. In particular, focusing on developing products and services using native languages will help us bring better experiences to users in each countries."

As a pioneering technology enterprise in Vietnam, Viettel Group currently has the largest data center infrastructure in Vietnam. Viettel Group is also a pioneer in developing large Vietnamese language models, with AI products for court virtual assistants, civil servant virtual assistants and AI for processing specialized tasks for financial enterprises. Currently, Viettel virtual assistants are being used effectively in ministries/sectors, provincial/municipal governments and financial enterprises.

Notes for Editors
For more information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai

About Presight
Presight, a publicly traded company listed on the ADX, with G42, based in Abu Dhabi, as its majority shareholder, is the region's leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve all sectors, at any scale, creating both business and social impact. With its world-class computer vision platform, AI, and omni-analytics at its core, Presight excels in interpreting data from all sources to support informed decision-making that shapes policies and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. For press inquiries, please contact media@presight.ai.

About Viettel AI
Established in 2014, Viettel AI is a pioneer in researching core technologies and developing products and services in the fields of AI, Big Data, Robotics and Digital Twin. Currently, the Viettel AI ecosystem includes leading quality product lines in Vietnam, trusted and used by many large domestic and international organizations and enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544026/TCBC_Viettel___Presight.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/presight-and-viettel-sign-a-mou-to-boost-applied-ai-and-digital-transformation-initiatives-302291238.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.