First North Denmark: Hydract T-ret (subscription right) - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0063296835 Hydract T-ret Hydract T-ret has first day of trading today, 30 October 2024. Last day of trading for Hydract T-ret is 12 November 2024. The company's share is already on observation status due to financial uncertainty that may cast doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Additionally it has been approved on a general meeting in the company, that the board of directors is mandated to apply for removal from trading at First North Growth Market Denmark and the company has announced that it intend to do that after the emission. Hydract T-ret is given observation status for the same reasons. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 23 October 2024 and Nasdaqs announcement from 24 October 2024. _______________________________________________ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33