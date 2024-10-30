Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3CNKV | ISIN: DK0061531944 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X3
30.10.24
08:07 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2024 08:58 Uhr
First North Denmark: Hydract T-ret (subscription right) - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                         Name

DK0063296835             Hydract T-ret



Hydract T-ret has first day of trading today, 30 October 2024. Last day of
trading for Hydract T-ret is 12 November 2024. 

The company's share is already on observation status due to financial
uncertainty that may cast doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going
concern. Additionally it has been approved on a general meeting in the company,
that the board of directors is mandated to apply for removal from trading at
First North Growth Market Denmark and the company has announced that it intend
to do that after the emission. 

Hydract T-ret is given observation status for the same reasons.

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 23 October 2024 and Nasdaqs
announcement from 24 October 2024. 



_______________________________________________

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33
