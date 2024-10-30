Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.10.2024 09:01 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted divests share of four UK offshore wind farms to Brookfield

DJ Ørsted divests share of four UK offshore wind farms to Brookfield 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted divests share of four UK offshore wind farms to Brookfield 
30-Oct-2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30.10.2024 08:29:40 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Two leading renewable energy players partner on operational UK offshore wind farms. Brookfield to acquire a 12.45 % 
stake in 3.5 GW offshore wind portfolio under long-term contracts for difference (CfDs). 
Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) has signed a partnership agreement with Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM), its institutional 
partners, and its listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), who will acquire 12.45 % 
minority stakes in four of Ørsted's operational UK offshore wind farms: Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension, and 
Burbo Bank Extension, which have a combined total capacity of approximately 3.5 GW. 
The value of the transaction is GBP 1.745 billion (approx. DKK 15.7 billion). Brookfield is pursuing this transaction 
through Brookfield Infrastructure Fund V, the world's largest closed-end infrastructure fund. The transaction is 
expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals. 
With this transaction, Ørsted makes significant progress on the farm-down programme announced as part of the February 
business plan update while ensuring a high level of value retention within the transaction. For Brookfield, the 
investment provides the opportunity to partner with Ørsted, the world's largest and leading offshore wind player, to 
invest in a scaled, fully operational offshore wind portfolio. This marks another step in Brookfield's expansion into 
the offshore wind sector, which is a mature technology with a generation profile complementary to solar PV and onshore 
wind. 
Ørsted will retain a 37.55 % ownership interest in the four assets and will continue to exercise a similar level of 
control and governance as before the transaction. Ørsted will also continue to oversee the operations and maintenance 
of the wind farms, according to the current service agreements. All four assets are fully operational under long-term 
inflation-linked contracts for difference (CfDs). 
Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, said: "We're pleased to welcome Brookfield, a leading renewable energy 
investor with proven investment and operational expertise, as a partner in four UK offshore wind farms in one of 
Ørsted's core strategic markets. Today's transaction is an important milestone in the farm-down programme as part of 
our business plan, supporting our significant re-investment in new assets." 
Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable and President of Brookfield Asset Management, said: "We are pleased to be 
partnering with Ørsted to invest in four high-quality assets that are critical to supplying the UK with renewable power 
and supporting the country's decarbonization objectives. This is Brookfield's first investment in UK offshore wind, 
which will continue to be a critical part of the energy mix and to support the growing demand we see for clean 
energy." 
The agreement includes a call option, providing Ørsted with the opportunity, but no obligation to, repurchase the 
assets from Brookfield between two and seven years after the closing of the transaction at a pre-agreed price. 
As the leading offshore wind developer in the UK, Ørsted currently operates more than 5 GW of offshore wind capacity 
and has an additional 5 GW under construction or in development, including the Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 projects, both 
of which have secured CfDs. Globally, Ørsted has installed 15.4 GW renewable energy across offshore wind, onshore wind, 
solar PV, and battery storage, and has another 7.7 GW under construction. 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
About Brookfield Asset Management 
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately 
USD1 trillion of assets under management. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and 
essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment 
products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, 
sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. 
Brookfield operates Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, TSX: BEP), one of the world's largest publicly traded 
platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio totals over 34,000 megawatts and 
our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets 
includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent 
power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development 
pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling. 
Contact information: 
Ørsted 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
Brookfield 
Media: Simon Maine 
Managing Director - Communications 
+44 (0)7398 909 278 
simon.maine@brookfield.com 
Investors: Alex Jackson 
Vice President - Investor Relations 
(416)-649-8196 
alexander.jackson@brookfield.com 
Attachments 
 . Investor News farm-down.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  355876 
EQS News ID:  2018631 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018631&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
