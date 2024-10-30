Researchers have developed a novel deep-learning method to predict ultra-short-term PV power, using an optimization method that is based on the behavior of dung beetles. The proposed approach reportedly performed better than seven other conventional prediction methods over a 1-year period. Scientists from China's Hubei University of Technology have proposed a novel deep-learning model for ultra-short-term PV power prediction. The new technique combines self-attention temporal convolutional networks (SATCN), bidirectional long short-term memory networks (BiLSTM), and dung beetle optimization (DBO) ...

