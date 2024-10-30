Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tarjama Unveils Pronoia LLM: Setting New Standards for Arabic AI in Enterprise Translation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarjama, the leading Arabic language technology provider in the MENA region, proudly announces the launch of Pronoia, an advanced large language model (LLM) specifically designed for Arabic enterprise applications. Unveiled by CEO Nour Al Hassan at GITEX Global 2024, Pronoia is poised to revolutionize Arabic AI by providing unparalleled accuracy and contextual understanding in sectors including legal, medical, and business.

Tarjama Launches Pronoia, a Fine-Tuned Arabic LLM for Enterprise Translation and AI Solutions

A Decade in the Making

Built on over 16 years of dedicated Arabic linguistics research, Pronoia reflects Tarjama's mission to bridge linguistic and technological gaps in the Arabic-speaking world. Leveraging proprietary Arabic datasets meticulously curated for accuracy and relevance, Pronoia is offered in 7B and 14B model configurations to serve a range of enterprise needs. "With Pronoia, we are advancing the digital future of Arabic," stated Nour Al Hassan, CEO of Tarjama.

Meeting Arabic-Specific Challenges

Arabic poses unique AI challenges-dialect diversity, tokenization complexity, and nuanced morphology-that generic models often struggle with. "Pronoia overcomes these issues through advanced tokenization techniques and a focus on Modern Standard Arabic," said Tarjama CTO Iyad Ahmad. This model is designed to handle high-stakes use cases with the precision that enterprises demand, backed by specialized infrastructure and cutting-edge GPU nodes to optimize performance and cost efficiency.

A Vision for the Future

With Pronoia's launch, Tarjama sets its sights on further innovations, including sector-specific applications and advanced AI agents for workflow automation. Pronoia will support both cloud and on-premises deployments, ensuring scalability and flexibility for enterprises. "Pronoia is more than a translation tool; it's a strategic solution for complex language needs," noted Al Hassan. Moving forward, Tarjama will focus on custom solutions for industries like law and healthcare, making Arabic language AI more accessible and impactful across the region.

About Tarjama

Since 2008, Tarjama has been committed to empowering Arabic-speaking markets through innovative language technology solutions. With Pronoia, Tarjama solidifies its role as a leader in Arabic AI, dedicated to shaping the future of digital Arabic and driving global accessibility.

Media Contact:
Tarjama PR Team
Email: habiba.waleed@tarjama.com
Phone: +2011 25704222
www.tarjama.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543793/Tarjama.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540864/Tarjama_Logo.jpg

Tarjama Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tarjama-unveils-pronoia-llm-setting-new-standards-for-arabic-ai-in-enterprise-translation-302290783.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.