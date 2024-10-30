Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Italian Exhibition Group: Italy: ECOMONDO, the international sustainability hub, is about to begin

At the leading trade show for green technologies, 650 hosted buyers from North Africa, Europe, North and Latin America are expected to attend, as well as delegations from 100 countries and 72 organisations, institutions and associations worldwide.

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecomondo (Rimini Expo Centre, 5-8 November 2024), Italian Exhibition Group's leading European green economy event, is about to begin. "With delegations from over 100 countries, the participation of 72 organisations, institutions and sector associations worldwide, the exhibition confirms its role as an international hub of primary importance for the green economy and acts as a real community catalyst through a series of international appointments that does not end with the exhibition but extends throughout the year," IEGCEO Corrado Peraboni announced.

Alessandra Astolfi, IEG's Global Exhibition Director Green&Technology

Maurizio Ermeti, President of IEG, added, "A four-day business event that foresees the participation of 650 hosted buyers from North Africa, Europe, North and Latin America, and that is registering a notable increase in incoming from Asia, specifically Central Asia, China, South East Asia, Pakistan and India."

An increasingly international event, thanks to effective cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"Ecomondo's international network," explained Alessandra Astolfi, IEG's Global Exhibition Director Green&Technology, "extends well beyond national borders with related events in which Ecomondo is actively involved as organiser, co-organiser and partner, for example, Ecomondo Mexico (5-7 March 2025 - 4th edition), which targets the Latin American market, and Ecomondo China - CDEPE (27-29 March 2025 - 19th edition), on environmental technologies in the Chinese market.'

The 2024 edition will also pay special attention to the African continent, in line with the Italian government's Mattei Plan and the African Green Growth event (4th edition), organised by Ecomondo in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security and the Mission Structure for implementing the Mattei Plan. To date, 8 delegations from Africa and 104 buyers from Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Botswana, Senegal, South Africa and Kenya have confirmed.

Collaboration with the E4Impact Foundation, which operates in 20 African countries (chaired by Letizia Moratti) and carries out MBA training, acceleration, incubation and support programmes for local entrepreneurship, is also important. The 4th edition of E4Impact's "Business Networking Week in Italy" (Milan, 4-8 November 2024) will focus on the Circular Economy and include a visit to Ecomondo.

The event programme at link

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543499/Italian_Exhibition_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italy-ecomondo-the-international-sustainability-hub-is-about-to-begin-302290561.html

