Korea Institute of Design Promotion: Comprehensive Design Expo 'Design Korea 2024' to be held in Seoul in November

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's largest comprehensive design expo, "Design Korea 2024", will be held from November 13 to 17 at COEX Hall D in Seoul.

Hosted by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP), 2024 marks the 22nd edition of Design Korea since it began in 2003. Notably, this year's event will be held under the integrated brand "Korea Design Festival (KDF)," which launched last year through collaboration between the Korean government, local governments, and private companies.

Themed "How AI Works in Our Everyday Life?", Design Korea 2024 event will present the future vision of the design industry in AI technology. It also aims to support new business creation through networking between large, small, and specialized design companies.

The themed exhibition will focus on "Designers as Active Players", sharing design trends and showcasing related content. Visitors will experience the activities of diverse active players engaging with AI-driven ecosystems across four sections.

In the enterprise section, approximately 45 companies, including design leaders and startups such as Samsung Card, Cebien, Seoul Dairy Cooperative, Sizeofand Pipe & Pipes will promote investment opportunities and new business creation through buyer connections.

The job fair section will offer job consulting for young designers and provide job information from prospective employers. There will also be a showcase introducing 20 emerging designers.

A special section will highlight achievements from government-supported design projects and the Design Korea 2024 International Conference, experts will discuss future trends with a focus on AI and emerging technologies. Notable speakers include Geoff Mulgan, Professor at University College London; Kevin Walker, Professor at Coventry University; Kaya Kim, Senior Advisor at LG Electronics' Design Management Center; Ovetta Sampson, Director of User Experience Machine Learning at Google, and many more.

The event will also feature side programs such as IR pitching, design talks, performance sharing sessions, and employment seminars in the Talk Hall.

Doohyun Cho, Executive Managing Director of Capacity Enhancement at KIDP, says, "Design Korea 2024 will provide a unique opportunity to directly experience diverse content that leads trends in the design industry and highlights the role of designers in the AI ecosystem."

More details can be found on the official website (https://designkorea.kidp.or.kr).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542914/1.jpg

