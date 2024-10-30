San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Inc., a leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes MightyCall among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.





Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner Award winner," said Dmitri Lepikhov, CEO of MightyCall. "Our mission has always been to empower small and medium-sized businesses with communication tools that are both powerful and easy to use. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to simplifying call center solutions so that even the smallest teams can manage their communications efficiently without the need for specialized IT skills or costly hardware. We remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs and helping them focus on what they do best - growing their businesses."

Over the past year, MightyCall has achieved significant milestones in enhancing the way SMBs handle their communications. Recognizing that many small businesses struggle with complex and expensive call center solutions, MightyCall developed an intuitive, affordable product that eliminates the need for additional hardware or specialized IT skills. This approach has made advanced call center capabilities accessible to businesses of all sizes.

One of MightyCall's most notable advancements is the introduction of its auto dialer feature. This tool automates the dialing process, allowing businesses to reach clients more efficiently while reducing the need for a large team of agents. By accelerating client outreach and cutting operational costs, MightyCall is helping SMBs compete more effectively in today's fast-paced market.

MightyCall's commitment to exceptional customer support has also set it apart in the industry. The company offers personalized customer service, including live support and free onboarding for all clients.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About MightyCall

MightyCall combines professional call center software with user-friendly features designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Our cloud-based system requires no hardware, providing powerful functionality with simplicity. MightyCall enables SMBs to easily manage their setup while maintaining the quality and range of enterprise-level features. For more information, visit: www.mightycall.com.

