Rooftop solar led renewable generation in Australia in the third quarter of 2024, accounting for 38. 5% of the total, compared to grid-scale solar at 18. 3% and wind at 13. 4%. New capacity in the connection phase rose 36% and battery projects grew 87% from the same quarter in 2023, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). From pv magazine Australia The latest AEMO "Quarterly Energy Dynamics" report shows rooftop solar contributed 38. 5% of total renewable generation to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the third quarter of 2024, followed by grid-scale solar, 18. 3% and ...

