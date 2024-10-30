TOKYO, Oct 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2024 and for April through September 2024 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) September 2024Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2024 decreased 18.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.(2) April through September 2024Mazda's domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 5.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.2. Overseas Production(1) September 2024Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2024 increased 0.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.(2) April through September 2024Mazda's overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2024 increased 17.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.II. Domestic Sales(1) September 2024Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2024 increased 12.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.6% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.3 points).(2) April through September 2024Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 21.6% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.3% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.0% total market share (down 0.7 points).III. Exports(1) September 2024Mazda's export volume in September 2024 decreased 15.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, North America, Oceania, and other regions.(2) April through September 2024Mazda's export volume in the period from April through September 2024 decreased 2.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe, and Oceania.IV. Global Sales(1) September 2024Mazda's global sales volume in September 2024 increased 0.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., Japan, and other regions.(2) April through September 2024Mazda's global sales volume in the period from April through September 2024 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S., and other regions.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.