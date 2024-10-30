First-of-its-kind integration enables business continuity and response teams to monitor, respond, and resolve incidents faster

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience and business continuity software, today unveiled an enhanced integration with AlertMedia, the world's leading provider of threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions. The offering, which significantly expands upon the companies' longstanding partnership, provides business continuity and incident response teams the ability to identify risks, alert stakeholders, and recover from incidents using a single, unified platform.

Available immediately to joint customers worldwide, the Fusion-AlertMedia integration solves one of the most significant challenges facing today's crisis and continuity managers during critical events-mitigating loss as the volume and severity of risks continue to rise. Powered by AlertMedia's industry-leading, human-verified intelligence and award-winning emergency communication workflows, Fusion customers can now identify risks occurring near employees, facilities, and suppliers, quickly determine impact, communicate at scale, and ensure that every function is positioned to resume operations as quickly as possible. When combined with Fusion's unique ability to dynamically connect disparate information sources from across an organization to enable faster, more reliable decision making when it matters, the enhanced partnership provides customers the ability to plan for, manage and limit the impact of an incident all with a unified experience.

"Every business we talk to wants to unify their systems and teams to effectively navigate disruptions and an easy way to communicate is a foundational need," said Eric Jackson, Chief Product Officer at Fusion Risk Management. "Our strong partnership with AlertMedia gives crisis and continuity teams the first integrated hub to improve communication, collaboration, and decision-making during any emergency. We are proud to empower Fusion customers with the ability to protect their people, maintain their operations, and continue to serve their customers with confidence."

Through the integration, joint Fusion-AlertMedia customers can benefit from an integrated business continuity hub that delivers bi-directional data and event syncing, real-time threat intelligence, faster two-way mass notification capabilities, and increased collaboration that ensures more informed recovery.

"Many of our customers-including some of the world's largest employers-rely on Fusion to activate response plans and ensure their business is equipped to recover quickly from any incident," said Ben Schneider, Senior Vice President of Product for AlertMedia. "During a crisis, every second matters, and we're thrilled to continue expanding our work with Fusion to equip businesses with the tools they need to accelerate response times and recover as quickly as possible."

Key benefits of the enhanced integration include:

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading provider of operational resilience and business continuity software that empowers our customers to be agile in times of cascading crises. We help organizations proactively identify challenges and build the right strategies to face growing threats, ensuring their operations can bend but not break when managing disruptions. More than 400 global organizations rely on Fusion's solutions to unify risk across their enterprise, make data-driven decisions, and work seamlessly with their critical third parties. Learn more at www.fusionrm.com.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and business through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and with greater confidence. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses-including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart-in more than 150 countries.

