CONTEMPORARY BAG BRAND, KIPLING, COLLABORATE WITH WICKED FOR ENCHANTING CAPSULE COLLECTION

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bag brand Kipling is delighted to announce its collaboration with Universal Pictures' Wicked. Inspired by the themes of empowerment, equality, defiance and sisterhood evident throughout the hit cinema experience, the Kipling x Wicked collaboration is a collection of the brands core crossbody, backpack and tote styles reimagined in playful pink and green hues synonymous with the Wicked franchise.

The collection features Kipling bags in gorgeous gradient nylon hues applied to the brands classic Riri and Bina M crossbody styles, the City S backpack, and the New Cicely tote silhouette. Black, glitter material is also used across Kipling's new Hearty Xbody, Hearty Backpack and Amzi wristlet.

Across the collection, Kipling and Wicked logos are printed on a 100% recycled nylon, light pink fabric across the interior linings of each bag, accompanied by a silicone 'Wicked' logo stitched into each style. Kipling's iconic monkey mascot has also been given a Wicked makeover in green and pink colourways, featuring a playful winged design paying homage to the flying monkeys as seen in the film.

Kipling x Wicked is available exclusively from kipling.com with prices starting at £29.00.

ABOUT KIPLING

Kipling is a global bag and accessories brand founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium. Its mission is to lighten your day and empower you to live your best life. Kipling's designs are built on more than 30 years of innovation and are crafted from lightweight, durable nylon. Kipling operates more than 200 stores around the world and is currently owned by VF Corporation.

ABOUT WICKED

After two decades on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected consequences for her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), executive producers are David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz and Jared LeBoff.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked is adapted for the screen by the stage production book writer Winnie Holzman and composer Stephen Schwartz.

