Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has announced the appointment of Sagar Bansal as a Director in the London office. Sagar brings over a decade of strategy consulting experience, having advised large and mid-cap private equity, and corporate clients on 100+ deals in FinTech, Financial Services software, tech-enabled services, and RegTech sectors across the U.K., Western, and Northern Europe during his time at EY-Parthenon and OC&C.

"We are excited to welcome Sagar to the team, as his FinTech expertise and strong understanding of the Financial Services (FS) ecosystem further enhances Stax's sector verticalization," said Phil Dunne, U.K. Managing Director. "London's prominent role in FinTech, with many tech start-ups focusing on the financial services sector, underscores the significance of this space. The U.K.'s dynamic FS sector sets a global benchmark for technology adoption, and Sagar's experience enables him to support FinTech and FS software deals on an international scale. The large addressable market for FS software, propelled by ongoing digital transformation, technological advancements, and FinTech innovation, continues to experience strong growth fueled by venture capital and private equity investments."

"I'm delighted to join Stax at a pivotal time when I can actively contribute to the firm's rapid growth as a private equity-backed company and apply my FinTech and FS software expertise, supported by the senior leadership team, to advise private equity clients on deals in the sector," said Sagar Bansal. "Stax's established presence in the U.S. and rapid expansion in the U.K. market-along with its robust diligence offering in the tech and software sectors-creates a unique opportunity for me to provide valuable commercial insights to European PE clients across the deal lifecycle. Given the parallels between the U.S. and European Financial Services sectors, combined with the innovation of European Financial Services technology and software sectors, there are numerous transatlantic investment opportunities for me to leverage my sector expertise to bring value to clients."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary of delivering actionable insights within the private equity ecosystem, Stax remains committed to strategically expanding its offerings, geographic footprint, and teams. Sagar's appointment highlights the growing importance of the European private equity landscape and the global growth of private equity deals within the FinTech and FS Software sectors. With its London office rapidly expanding, Stax aims to provide clients a diverse portfolio of specialized expertise at the local level across sectors including software and technology, industrials, business services, healthcare, consumer and retail, information services, and the events ecosystem.

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

