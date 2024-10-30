Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5281 | ISIN: TW0005289003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNODISK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNODISK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 10:18 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Unveils DDR5 6400 64GB DRAM Series to Empower Edge AI and Generative AI Applications

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, announces its DDR5 6400 DRAM series, featuring the industry's largest 64GB single-module capacity. This 6400 series is purpose-built for data-intensive applications in AI, telehealth, and edge computing, where high performance at the edge is crucial. Available in versatile form factors, including CUDIMM, CSODIMM, and RDIMM, the series delivers unmatched speed, stability, and capacity to meet the rigorous demands of modern edge AI and industrial applications.

Innodisk announces its DDR5 6400 DRAM series, featuring the industry's largest 64GB single-module capacity. This 6400 series is purpose-built for data-intensive applications in AI, telehealth, and edge computing, where high performance at the edge is crucial.

The DDR5 6400 series delivers a data transfer rate of 6400 MT/s, offering a 14% boost in speed over previous generations and doubling the maximum capacity to 64GB. These enhancements make it an optimal choice for applications like Large Language Models (LLMs), generative AI, autonomous vehicles, and mixed reality, which require high-speed, reliable data processing in real time.

Innodisk's DDR5 6400 series integrates several advanced technologies to ensure stable, uninterrupted performance:

  • Client Clock Driver (CKD): Enhances signal integrity by buffering clock signals, which is essential for minimizing noise and ensuring accuracy during high-frequency data transfers.
  • Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS): Offers robust protection against voltage fluctuations, safeguarding sensitive components.
  • eFuse Circuit Protection (RDIMM): Designed to interrupt the circuit in case of overvoltage, preventing damage to components in server systems with higher voltage requirements.
  • Wide Industrial Temperature Range : The DDR5 6400 series is designed to operate in temperatures from 0°C to 95°C (Tc) and will soon support an extended range of -40°C to 95°C (Tc), making it ideal for challenging industrial environments.
  • Anti-Sulfuration Protection: 30µ" gold plating protects against sulfurization, ensuring long-term durability.

The DDR5 6400 series is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD processors and supports a range of options-CUDIMM, CSODIMM, ECC CUDIMM, ECC CSODIMM, and RDIMM-with capacities from 8GB to 64GB, giving users flexible configurations for varied use cases.

Beyond cloud-based AI, Innodisk's DDR5 6400 memory modules are ideal for next-generation edge AI applications, where real-time responsiveness and enhanced security are crucial. For instance, smart factories can leverage LLMs to consolidate and manage complex production data instantly, supporting swift decision-making. In remote healthcare, high-resolution 3D imaging and real-time data analysis empower precise, remote surgical procedures for patients. In releasing the DDR5 6400 series, Innodisk reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative memory solutions that drive advancements in AI, telehealth, and industrial automation.

For more information, please visit https://www.innodisk.com/en/index

Innodisk Corporation is the world's leading industrial storage solution provider. Please visit us for more information https://www.innodisk.com Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544227/for_Newswire__Press_Photo_Innodisk_DDR5_6400_64GB_DRAM_Module.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826938/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innodisk-unveils-ddr5-6400-64gb-dram-series-to-empower-edge-ai-and-generative-ai-applications-302291317.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.