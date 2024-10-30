Edison Investment Research Limited

30-Oct-2024 / 09:20 GMT/BST

London, UK, 30 October 2024 Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (CGI) Edison issues report on Canadian General Investments (TSX: CGI) Canadian General Investments (CGI) is managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA). He believes that investors could be rewarded by an allocation to Canada, rather than automatically heading to the US, which tends to be the default option for North American exposure. The manager highlights the very commendable returns that CGI has achieved over the long term, with 1.4pp annual share price outperformance versus the Canadian market over the last 25 years, and an even greater 2.3pp annual outperformance over the last 50 years. Eckel is unconstrained by the sector weightings of the S&P/TSX Composite Index benchmark, evidenced by a very long-term underweight to financial stocks. CGI has recently confirmed that 2024 will mark the 11th consecutive year of higher dividends. The company's margin facility has recently been drawn down by a further C$25m to C$200m. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



