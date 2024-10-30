AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says it recorded weekly average electricity prices in excess of €70 ($75. 90)/MWh in all major European markets last week, except for the Nordic market, as gas prices reached their highest level so far this year. Most major European electricity markets experienced an increase in average electricity prices last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. AleaSoft recorded weekly average price increases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the Nordic market, where average weekly prices ...

