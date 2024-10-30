Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 10:16 Uhr
Unilumin Group., Ltd.: Advancing Together with Metasight, Achieving Global Cooperation and Mutual Success

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilumin Group's 20th Anniversary Celebration and Global Ecosystem Partner Conference Successfully Held

On October 26th, Unilumin Group's "Advancing Together with Metasight" 20th Anniversary Celebration and Global Ecosystem Partner Conference was grandly held at Unilumin Daya Bay Science and Technology Base. The director of the stage and lighting design for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the Global Creative Design Director of the French BK Design Company, Nicolas Bono, along with global industry associations, designers, experts, global strategic partners, investors, and media friends, gathered together to witness Unilumin's two decades of glory and explore the future trends and broad prospects of metasight technology.

Unilumin Group's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Metasight Ecosystem: Deep Integration of Technology and Art

During the event, Unilumin Group comprehensively showcased its technical achievements in Mini/Micro LED, virtual shooting, stage rental and launched the latest products, while discussing the strategic layout of the metasight ecosystem and trends of LED+AI and innovative applications. Unilumin believes that the future development direction of LED display technology will focus on Mini/Micro LED technology with high integration, high density, and miniaturization. Unilumin leads in this field with COB and MIP technologies, achieving full-scenario product application coverage. The Unilumin's own intellectual property of the U-Natural series is a new type of LED "decorative material", achieving COB/MIP off-screen texture decoration effects through its unique micro-nano optical design, processing, and material solutions, with dot pitch coverage from 0.6 to 2.6, perfectly solving the mottled color issue and co-creating with scene decoration. Unilumin also pioneered MIP full invisible display products Umake SV, outdoor COB products, and a series of innovative products, all self-developed and cost-controlled, empowering partners.


Moreover, Unilumin Group invited several internationally renowned designers and experts to share in-depth discussions on the application of metasight technology in interior design, stage performance, art installations, architectural lighting, and more.

As a global leader in the metasight & LED industry, Unilumin is committed to continuous innovation and breakthroughs in LED display and lighting products combined with art and design.


In the future, Unilumin will adopt a more open stance and a global perspective to promote the deep integration of technology and art. With the close cooperation of global ecosystem partners, we will jointly promote the development of the metasight ecosystem and write a new chapter for the metasight industry together.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544118/Unilumin_Group_s_20th_Anniversary_Celebration.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544119/image_5016079_21285741.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544126/Unilumin_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-together-with-metasight-achieving-global-cooperation-and-mutual-success-302291344.html

