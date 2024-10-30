On October 28, marking 100 days until the opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin in 2025, China Eastern Airlines officially unveiled its "Asian Winter Games" livery aircraft. This special plane will serve as an "ambassador in the sky" for the Games, inviting travelers to Harbin to experience the charm of winter sports.

The "Asian Winter Games" aircraft, an Airbus A320 with registration number B-8393, features a design that integrates the Games' mascot along with four theme colors-Ice Crystal Blue, Lilac Purple, Xing'an Green, and Harvest Yellow-harmoniously blending with CEA's brand color, "Eastern Blue." The livery combines core imagery from the Winter Games with elements of CEA, celebrating both Harbin's winter charm and CEA's vision of "Connecting all the wonders of the World." The cabin also features winter-themed decorations, including seat trays and headrests displaying the games' emblem and mascot, along with frosty, snowflake-shaped window decals to create an immersive winter atmosphere.

At the unveiling ceremony, CEA also premiered a documentary about the aircraft, showcasing the entire process from design to painting and expressing the airline's anticipation and best wishes for the Games. Guests at the event had an immersive experience of the winter wonderland Harbin and the Games from the "Winter Sports Interactive Experience," the "Aircraft Unveiling Ceremony," and the "Glasses-Free 3D AR show."

Additionally, CEA plans to introduce a second livery aircraft, an A330-200 wide-body aircraft with a similar design, extending an invitation to the "Asian Winter Games" to global travelers.

Since the establishment of its Harbin office in 2004, CEA has focused on expanding its network in Northeast China, now covering ten destinations across Heilongjiang Province. According to the latest seasonal schedule, the airline operates 20 daily round-trip flights on the Shanghai-Harbin route. With its strategic hubs in Shanghai, Xi'an, Kunming, and other cities, CEA enables travelers from around the world to easily connect to Harbin, bringing the excitement of the Asian Winter Games and the wonder of Harbin within reach for them.

