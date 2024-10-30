SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2024, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Consolidated revenue was US$136.25 million and consolidated net income was US$23.58 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.30 (NT$9.57) and US$0.30 (NT$9.54), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$116.96 million and consolidated net income of US$19.32 million, or US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the third quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue increased 12.72% sequentially and was up 16.49% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was US$57.95 million, representing an increase of 13.01% from the previous quarter and an increase of 13.24% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On August 21, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8353 DP 2.1a 20Gbps linear redriver, facilitating DP 2.1a reversible or bidirectional active cables and DP/eDP signal conditioning for notebook, desktop PC and tablet designs. PS8353 supports DP 2.1a/eDP up to 4 lanes and UHBR20 20Gbps link rate. It features low power consumption and power management including Modern Standby (approx. 0.5mW) and DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM). Its low power design minimizes power use in DP 2.1a active cables and greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices. PS8353 can greatly extend the cable length for DP 2.1a beyond the typical 1.2m / 3.9ft limit for a passive cable, without degrading the full performance.
On August 27, 2024, Parade introduced the TC1312V device, its first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified touch with Tcon embedded drivers targeting automotive cockpit displays. The TC1312V combines Parade's broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and proven in-cell, display processing and high-speed signal technology, to provide the lowest EMI and lowest latency touch experience for automotive displays. The TC1312V leverages Parade's TrueTouch patented technology portfolio and design experience gained from shipping over 1 billion touch devices. It provides superior EMI suppression, low power, low latency and flawless touch experience across the temperature extremes of the automotive cabin. The TC1312V also provides accurate touch response for a wide range of finger sizes and gloved touches across various materials and thicknesses. Using Active Shielding technology, TC1312V can deliver best-in-class water rejection and wet finger tracking, perfect for reliable touch with surface condensation or even stepping in from the rain. In addition, the TC1312V offers the industry's only true VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) solution for automotive displays.
On September 4, 2024, Parade proudly introduces the PS9010 USB4® dock controller as the newest member of Parade's USB4® product family. Designed to meet the rising demand for high-speed, multi-protocol connectivity, the PS9010 sets a new standard for USB4® peripheral controllers, offering unprecedented performance, versatility, and power efficiency. The PS9010 is built to optimize the user experience in modern computing environments where high-bandwidth data transfers and display connections are critical. The chip seamlessly integrates support for USB4®, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 2.1, and SuperSpeed USB, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals. Leveraging Parade's industry-leading USB4® PHY technology, the PS9010 is fully compliant with USB4®, USB 3.2, and related USB-IF specifications, as well as VESA's DisplayPort standards. Whether used in docking stations, monitors, or external peripheral devices, this cutting-edge chip ensures smooth and reliable performance across all connection types. Additionally, the PS9010's integrated PCI Express, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 tunneling functionality provides the ultimate flexibility for complex peripheral setups.
On September 4, 2024, Parade also announces the availability of PS8650 DP 2.1a 1:4 MST hub controller for docks, accessories, video displays, and DT/WS graphics cards that need DP port expansion. The PS8650 is compliant with VESA DisplayPort v2.1a specification. The DP 2.1a receiver supports MST (Multi-Stream Transport) and SST (Single Stream Transport) modes, up to 4 lanes at UHBR20 20Gbps link rate, and DSC v1.2a decode and pass-through. The four DP 2.1a transmitters, each up to 4 lanes at UHBR20 link rate, are capable of MST and SST modes, single video split, lane count/link rate conversion including DP 2.1 MST to DP 1.4 MST conversion, and DSC decode and compressed video pass-through. PS8650 represents the best-in-class power performance solution on the market with its low power design greatly reducing system power consumption. It complements Parade PS9010 USB4 dock controller and PS8839 USB-C retiming DeMux with DP 2.1a port expansion for dock solutions. PS8650 expands Parade DP 2.1a product portfolio of DP 2.1a retimer, redriver and retiming MUX, as well as USB-C retiming MUX and DeMUX, USB4 retimers and USB4 dock controller with DP 2.1 Alt Mode, providing end-to-end proven solutions.
On October 10, 2024, Parade announced a series of new eDP Tcon devices developed for high-performance PC gaming applications. DP826 enables resolution support up to WUXGA 360Hz. DP827 enables resolution support up to WQXGA 240Hz and DP828 enables resolution support up to UHD 144Hz. The DP828 supports UHD (3840×2160) displays up to 144Hz refresh rate and a derivative part number DP828A supports 2880×1800 and 3000×2000 displays up to 180Hz refresh rate. It supports GPU brand-specific variants including Intel IDT (Intelligent Display Technology), LOBF-Link Off Between active Frame, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, Freesync Replay and Freesync Fast Transport as well as Nvidia G-Sync and DDS (Dynamic Display Switching), and it supports 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance. The DP828 provides full eDP 1.5 functionality including Panel Replay (PR) which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh, Early Transport, and other advanced features. It accepts up to four lanes on the eDP interface with link rates up to 8.1 Gbps (HBR3). The DP826 and DP827 provide an identical feature set, but with high refresh rates and lower display resolution applications.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:
- Revenue: US$121.0 ~134.0 Million
- Gross Margin: 42% ~46%
- Operating Expense: US$32.0 ~35.0 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2024 have been reviewed by independent accountants.
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI, DisplayPort, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue
136,246
120,871
136,246
116,959
378,395
321,127
4,400,736
3,910,184
4,400,736
3,705,248
12,125,112
9,944,258
|Cost of goods sold
78,299
69,593
78,299
65,785
217,213
180,112
2,529,059
2,251,323
2,529,059
2,084,065
6,960,530
5,577,707
|Gross profit
57,947
51,278
57,947
51,174
161,182
141,015
1,871,677
1,658,861
1,871,677
1,621,183
5,164,582
4,366,551
|Research & development expenses
22,752
23,158
22,752
21,911
68,755
62,096
734,893
749,173
734,893
694,131
2,202,540
1,922,046
|Sales & marketing expenses
7,014
7,554
7,014
6,647
21,981
21,033
226,551
244,373
226,551
210,593
704,054
650,147
|General & administrative expenses
4,849
4,775
4,849
4,268
14,702
14,149
156,632
154,480
156,632
135,108
470,803
437,014
|Expected credit gain
-
-
-
(84)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,549)
-
-
|Total operating expenses
34,615
35,487
34,615
32,742
105,438
97,278
1,118,076
1,148,026
1,118,076
1,037,283
3,377,397
3,009,207
|Operating income
23,332
15,791
23,332
18,432
55,744
43,737
753,601
510,835
753,601
583,900
1,787,185
1,357,344
|Non-operating income
3,072
2,866
3,072
2,386
8,465
5,709
99,235
92,723
99,235
75,605
271,435
177,246
|Income before income taxes
26,404
18,657
26,404
20,818
64,209
49,446
852,836
603,558
852,836
659,505
2,058,620
1,534,590
|Income tax expense
2,822
1,077
2,822
1,502
4,836
4,530
91,135
34,852
91,135
47,577
155,464
140,102
|Net income
23,582
17,580
23,582
19,316
59,373
44,916
761,701
568,706
761,701
611,928
1,903,156
1,394,488
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$0.30
$0.22
$0.30
$0.24
$0.74
$0.57
$9.57
$7.11
$9.57
$7.71
$23.87
$17.68
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
79,629
79,939
79,629
79,318
79,737
78,888
79,629
79,939
79,629
79,318
79,737
78,888
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$0.30
$0.22
$0.30
$0.24
$0.74
$0.56
$9.54
$7.09
$9.54
$7.68
$23.76
$17.53
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
79,836
80,232
79,836
79,639
80,106
79,530
79,836
80,232
79,836
79,639
80,106
79,530
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 and 2023
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
304,902
240,124
9,650,152
7,748,801
|Accounts receivable, net
54,152
54,839
1,713,915
1,769,655
|Inventories, net
110,296
117,406
3,490,868
3,788,694
|Other current assets
23,486
23,297
743,341
751,801
|Total current assets
492,836
435,666
15,598,276
14,058,951
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
10,604
13,808
335,622
445,570
|Right-of-use assets
8,514
4,613
269,463
148,874
|Intangible assets
100,239
99,687
3,172,557
3,216,902
|Deferred income tax assets
12,433
11,840
393,502
382,067
|Other non-current assets
156,286
156,074
4,946,461
5,036,493
|Total non-current assets
288,076
286,022
9,117,605
9,229,906
|Total Assets
780,912
721,688
24,715,881
23,288,857
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
48,733
48,663
1,542,412
1,570,357
|Other payables
25,609
26,003
810,539
839,104
|Current income tax liabilities
12,169
10,494
385,147
338,644
|Lease liabilities - current
3,492
3,038
110,505
98,046
|Other current liabilities
6,321
4,383
200,058
141,448
|Total current liabilities
96,324
92,581
3,048,661
2,987,599
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
5,022
1,575
158,958
50,828
|Total non-current liabilities
5,022
1,575
158,958
50,828
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
26,730
26,731
811,610
811,641
|Capital reserves
136,328
135,591
4,189,121
4,232,535
|Retained earnings
566,617
519,088
16,880,227
15,353,693
|Other equity
(3,262)
(9,217)
1,139,130
1,246,010
|Treasury shares
(46,847)
(44,661)
(1,511,826)
(1,393,449)
|Total equity
679,566
627,532
21,508,262
20,250,430
|Total liabilities and equity
780,912
721,688
24,715,881
23,288,857
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 and 2023
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the period
64,209
49,446
2,058,620
1,534,590
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
16,130
16,494
516,652
510,197
|Loss on disposal of equipment
22
-
694
-
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
356
263
11,415
8,134
|Share-based compensation cost
22,833
25,390
721,721
776,250
|Interest income
(8,287)
(4,851)
(265,706)
(150,377)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
31,054
37,296
984,776
1,144,204
|Accounts receivable
(49)
(20,132)
(1,547)
(649,649)
|Inventories
12,589
28,087
398,435
906,362
|Other current assets
(24,519)
(24,147)
(748,986)
(634,589)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(11,979)
(16,192)
(352,098)
(377,876)
|Accounts payable
(2,294)
35,661
(72,600)
1,150,765
|Accrued expenses
(6,428)
(14,560)
(203,433)
(469,850)
|Other current liabilities
(760)
(9,091)
(24,067)
(293,354)
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
(9,482)
12,010
(300,100)
387,561
|Cash inflow generated from operations
73,802
82,560
2,391,198
2,688,479
|Interest received
8,287
4,851
265,706
150,377
|Income taxes paid
(3,002)
(6,822)
(96,164)
(211,015)
|Income taxes received
-
1
-
|Net cash provided by operating activities
79,087
80,589
2,560,741
2,627,841
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
(2,670)
(3,621)
(85,510)
(111,985)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(277)
(216)
(8,874)
(6,689)
|Decrease in refundable deposits
4,462
7,662
141,233
247,251
|Increase in other prepayments
(15,407)
(13,719)
(493,499)
(424,340)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(13,892)
(9,894)
(446,650)
(295,763)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Distribution of cash dividends
(32,487)
(83,624)
(1,015,560)
(2,439,014)
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(2,860)
(2,492)
(91,613)
(77,091)
|Purchase of treasury shares
(28,581)
-
(926,309)
-
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
26,395
25,424
807,932
760,161
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
59
128
1,864
3,787
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
(37,474)
(60,564)
(1,223,686)
(1,752,157)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
802
2,856
272,146
193,496
-
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
28,523
12,987
1,162,551
773,417
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
276,379
227,137
8,487,601
6,975,384
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
304,902
240,124
9,650,152
7,748,801
