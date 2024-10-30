Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $8.68 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.90
- Gross profit of $852.7 million from total revenues of $5.2 billion, both quarterly records, and an 8.4% and 11.0% increase, respectively, over the comparable prior year period
HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 260 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024 ("current quarter").
Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $117.1 million. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $133.5 million. Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $8.68. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.90. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes $14.8 million in pre-tax acquisition costs incurred during the current quarter.
"We continue to grow revenues through acquisitions. During the quarter, we executed strategic U.K. transactions which added 58 dealerships. We are excited to expand our operations across the broader U.K. with great brands, and will continue to explore growth-oriented opportunities," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to have set quarterly records for new and used vehicle units sold, while GPUs only declined $161 and $63, sequentially from the second quarter, for new and used vehicles, respectively. Global stop sales on certain vehicle models with luxury manufacturers BMW and Lexus impacted sales during the quarter. Weather events in Texas early in the quarter and in the southeast later in the quarter also impacted our business."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.2 billion, a 11.0% increase compared to $4.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023 ("prior year quarter").
Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $117.1 million, a 28.6% decrease compared to $164.1 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $133.5 million, a 21.4% decrease compared to $169.8 million for the prior year quarter. In the current quarter, net income from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations were primarily impacted by higher interest expense and depreciation versus the prior year quarter.
Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $8.68, a 25.6% decrease compared to $11.67 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $9.90, an 18.0% decrease compared to $12.07 for the prior year quarter.
Third Quarter 2024
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
3Q24
Change
3Q24
Change
Total revenues
$5.2B
+11.0 %
$4.5B
(1.8) %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$852.7M
+8.4 %
$737.5M
(3.5) %
NV units sold
53,775
+18.6 %
44,411
+0.5 %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$3,407
(20.5) %
$3,449
(19.5) %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
55,907
+10.1 %
47,635
(3.3) %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,574
(1.7) %
$1,530
(5.3) %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$367.0M
+17.0 %
$318.8M
+4.9 %
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
55.6 %
+0.3 %
55.1 %
(0.2) %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$214.1M
+7.4 %
$192.6M
(0.6) %
F&I GP PRU
$1,952
(5.9) %
$2,093
+0.9 %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
69.4 %
+621 bps
68.4 %
+456 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
67.5 %
+410 bps
66.2 %
+313 bps
Corporate Development
We remain focused on quickly and efficiently integrating our acquisitions into our existing operations to drive incremental value creation for our shareholders.
In July 2024, the Company acquired four Mercedes-Benz dealerships located in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate $105.0 million in annual revenues with new car sales recorded as net revenue under the agency model.
In August 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Inchcape Retail automotive operations in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate $2.7 billion in annual revenues.
In October 2024, the Company acquired a BMW/MINI dealership located in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $125.0 million in annual revenues.
Year-to-date, the Company has successfully acquired and is in the process of integrating dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $3.9 billion.
During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one dealership located in California. This disposed dealership generated approximately $65.0 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total disposed annual revenues for the Company to $400.0 million.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 85,245 shares at an average price per common share of $349.55, for a total of $29.8 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.3 million.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 438,165 shares, representing approximately 3.2% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $295.80, for a total of $129.6 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.1 million.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had an aggregate 13.3 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $174.8 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
2417011
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through November 6, 2024, by dialing:
Domestic:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Replay Code:
5473305
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 260 automotive dealerships, 338 franchises, and 44 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (h) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (i) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (j) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (k) the impacts of continued inflation and potential changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs and the resulting consequences, (l) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (m) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents, and (n) the receipt of any insurance or other recoveries. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, snow-storm, and employment compensation costs associated with the CDK outage. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,567.6
$ 2,264.5
$ 303.0
13.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,656.5
1,559.6
96.9
6.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
123.2
114.7
8.5
7.4 %
Parts and service sales
660.0
566.9
93.1
16.4 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
214.1
199.4
14.7
7.4 %
Total revenues
5,221.4
4,705.1
516.3
11.0 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
2,384.4
2,070.2
314.1
15.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,568.5
1,478.2
90.3
6.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
122.8
117.1
5.7
4.9 %
Parts and service sales
293.1
253.4
39.6
15.6 %
Total cost of sales
4,368.7
3,918.9
449.8
11.5 %
GROSS PROFIT
852.7
786.2
66.4
8.4 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
591.6
496.7
94.9
19.1 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
29.5
23.1
6.4
27.8 %
Asset impairments
-
4.8
(4.8)
(100.0) %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
231.6
261.6
(30.0)
(11.5) %
Floorplan interest expense
31.1
16.5
14.6
88.7 %
Other interest expense, net
39.8
26.5
13.3
50.1 %
Other expense (income)
1.1
(1.9)
3.0
157.2 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
159.6
220.5
(60.9)
(27.6) %
Provision for income taxes
42.5
56.4
(13.9)
(24.7) %
Net income from continuing operations
117.1
164.1
(47.0)
(28.6) %
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.2
(0.2)
0.4
178.8 %
NET INCOME
$ 117.3
$ 163.9
$ (46.6)
(28.4) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.4
4.0
(1.6)
(40.6) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 114.9
$ 159.9
$ (45.0)
(28.1) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 8.68
$ 11.67
$ (2.99)
(25.6) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.01
$ (0.02)
$ 0.03
182.2 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 8.69
$ 11.65
$ (2.96)
(25.4) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.2
13.7
(0.5)
(3.7) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.3
0.3
(0.1)
(20.4) %
Total weighted average shares
13.5
14.1
(0.6)
(4.1) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
26.6 %
25.6 %
1.0 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 7,114.3
$ 6,463.4
$ 650.9
10.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,526.5
4,359.0
167.4
3.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
333.5
339.2
(5.6)
(1.7) %
Parts and service sales
1,810.8
1,677.3
133.5
8.0 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
603.1
554.8
48.3
8.7 %
Total revenues
14,388.3
13,393.7
994.6
7.4 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
6,601.6
5,880.9
720.7
12.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,275.7
4,122.2
153.6
3.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
335.2
338.6
(3.5)
(1.0) %
Parts and service sales
814.0
762.3
51.6
6.8 %
Total cost of sales
12,026.5
11,104.0
922.5
8.3 %
GROSS PROFIT
2,361.8
2,289.7
72.2
3.2 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,564.9
1,439.4
125.5
8.7 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
81.6
68.6
12.9
18.8 %
Asset impairments
-
7.7
(7.7)
(100.0) %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
715.4
773.9
(58.5)
(7.6) %
Floorplan interest expense
76.3
44.7
31.6
70.6 %
Other interest expense, net
102.5
72.1
30.4
42.1 %
Other expense
0.7
2.3
(1.6)
(69.4) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
535.8
654.8
(118.9)
(18.2) %
Provision for income taxes
133.5
161.6
(28.1)
(17.4) %
Net income from continuing operations
402.4
493.2
(90.8)
(18.4) %
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
1.0
(0.3)
1.3
405.1 %
NET INCOME
$ 403.3
$ 492.9
$ (89.5)
(18.2) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
8.6
12.2
(3.6)
(29.5) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 394.7
$ 480.6
$ (85.9)
(17.9) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 29.61
$ 34.81
$ (5.20)
(14.9) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.07
$ (0.02)
$ 0.09
418.1 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 29.68
$ 34.79
$ (5.11)
(14.7) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.3
13.8
(0.5)
(3.7) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.3
0.4
(0.1)
(17.3) %
Total weighted average shares
13.6
14.2
(0.6)
(4.1) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
24.9 %
24.7 %
0.2 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Increase/
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 58.7
$ 57.2
$ 1.5
2.6 %
Inventories, net
$ 2,752.2
$ 1,963.4
$ 788.8
40.2 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 2,269.5
$ 1,565.4
$ 704.1
45.0 %
Total debt
$ 2,891.1
$ 2,098.8
$ 792.3
37.8 %
Total equity
$ 2,976.2
$ 2,674.4
$ 301.8
11.3 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $99.8 and $275.2, respectively.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
73.8 %
81.8 %
78.4 %
80.7 %
United Kingdom
26.2 %
18.2 %
21.6 %
19.3 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
23.8 %
24.0 %
25.2 %
23.1 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
16.3 %
15.5 %
14.5 %
15.9 %
BMW/MINI
9.6 %
10.7 %
10.6 %
11.4 %
Honda/Acura
9.4 %
7.4 %
9.4 %
7.6 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick
9.0 %
10.2 %
9.2 %
8.8 %
Ford/Lincoln
6.9 %
7.3 %
7.1 %
7.8 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
8.9 %
6.0 %
6.9 %
6.3 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
5.3 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.3 %
Subaru
3.2 %
2.8 %
3.3 %
2.7 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
1.9 %
3.7 %
2.3 %
4.0 %
Nissan
1.9 %
3.7 %
2.3 %
3.9 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
2.3 %
1.6 %
2.1 %
1.7 %
Mazda
1.2 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
Other
0.2 %
0.4 %
0.2 %
0.4 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
43
37
28
Used vehicle inventory
38
35
34
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
56
36
30
Used vehicle inventory
30
29
29
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
23
48
22
Used vehicle inventory
54
58
48
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,567.6
$ 2,264.5
$ 303.0
13.4 %
$ 19.9
12.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,656.5
1,559.6
96.9
6.2 %
14.2
5.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
123.2
114.7
8.5
7.4 %
1.1
6.4 %
Total used
1,779.7
1,674.3
105.4
6.3 %
15.4
5.4 %
Parts and service sales
660.0
566.9
93.1
16.4 %
3.7
15.8 %
F&I, net
214.1
199.4
14.7
7.4 %
0.9
6.9 %
Total revenues
$ 5,221.4
$ 4,705.1
$ 516.3
11.0 %
$ 39.8
10.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 183.2
$ 194.3
$ (11.1)
(5.7) %
$ 1.7
(6.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
88.0
81.4
6.6
8.2 %
0.7
7.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.4
(2.3)
2.7
117.2 %
-
118.0 %
Total used
88.4
79.0
9.4
11.9 %
0.7
11.0 %
Parts and service sales
367.0
313.5
53.4
17.0 %
2.2
16.3 %
F&I, net
214.1
199.4
14.7
7.4 %
0.9
6.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 852.7
$ 786.2
$ 66.4
8.4 %
$ 5.6
7.7 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.1 %
8.6 %
(1.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.2 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.3 %
(2.0) %
2.4 %
Total used
5.0 %
4.7 %
0.2 %
Parts and service sales
55.6 %
55.3 %
0.3 %
Total gross margin
16.3 %
16.7 %
(0.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
53,775
45,350
8,425
18.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
55,907
50,799
5,108
10.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
14,220
11,740
2,480
21.1 %
Total used
70,127
62,539
7,588
12.1 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 48,390
$ 50,300
$ (1,910)
(3.8) %
$ 372
(4.5) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,630
$ 30,701
$ (1,071)
(3.5) %
$ 254
(4.3) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,407
$ 4,285
$ (878)
(20.5) %
$ 32
(21.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,574
$ 1,602
$ (28)
(1.7) %
$ 13
(2.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 28
$ (199)
$ 227
114.2 %
$ (1)
114.9 %
Total used
$ 1,261
$ 1,264
$ (3)
(0.3) %
$ 10
(1.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,952
$ 2,073
$ (121)
(5.9) %
$ 9
(6.3) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 591.6
$ 496.7
$ 94.9
19.1 %
$ 4.3
18.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 575.9
$ 498.8
$ 77.1
15.5 %
$ 4.1
14.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.4 %
63.2 %
6.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
67.5 %
63.4 %
4.1 %
Operating margin %
4.4 %
5.6 %
(1.1) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.8 %
5.6 %
(0.9) %
Pretax margin %
3.1 %
4.7 %
(1.6) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.4 %
4.8 %
(1.4) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 31.1
$ 16.5
$ 14.6
88.7 %
$ 0.2
87.6 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
24.1
18.8
5.3
28.2 %
-
28.1 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 7.0
$ (2.3)
$ 9.3
$ 0.2
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 7,114.3
$ 6,463.4
$ 650.9
10.1 %
$ 41.2
9.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,526.5
4,359.0
167.4
3.8 %
32.7
3.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
333.5
339.2
(5.6)
(1.7) %
2.6
(2.4) %
Total used
4,860.0
4,698.2
161.8
3.4 %
35.3
2.7 %
Parts and service sales
1,810.8
1,677.3
133.5
8.0 %
8.7
7.4 %
F&I, net
603.1
554.8
48.3
8.7 %
2.0
8.4 %
Total revenues
$ 14,388.3
$ 13,393.7
$ 994.6
7.4 %
$ 87.0
6.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 512.8
$ 582.5
$ (69.8)
(12.0) %
$ 3.3
(12.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
250.8
236.9
13.9
5.9 %
1.7
5.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6)
0.5
(2.2)
NM
-
NM
Total used
249.1
237.4
11.7
4.9 %
1.7
4.2 %
Parts and service sales
996.8
915.0
81.9
8.9 %
5.0
8.4 %
F&I, net
603.1
554.8
48.3
8.7 %
2.0
8.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,361.8
$ 2,289.7
$ 72.2
3.2 %
$ 12.0
2.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
9.0 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.4 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.5) %
0.2 %
(0.6) %
Total used
5.1 %
5.1 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
55.0 %
54.6 %
0.5 %
Total gross margin
16.4 %
17.1 %
(0.7) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
145,738
129,739
15,999
12.3 %
Retail used vehicles sold
154,350
143,000
11,350
7.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
37,867
32,607
5,260
16.1 %
Total used
192,217
175,607
16,610
9.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 49,318
$ 50,172
$ (854)
(1.7) %
$ 285
(2.3) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,326
$ 30,483
$ (1,157)
(3.8) %
$ 212
(4.5) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,518
$ 4,490
$ (972)
(21.6) %
$ 23
(22.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,625
$ 1,657
$ (32)
(1.9) %
$ 11
(2.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (43)
$ 16
$ (59)
NM
$ (1)
NM
Total used
$ 1,296
$ 1,352
$ (56)
(4.1) %
$ 9
(4.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,010
$ 2,034
$ (24)
(1.2) %
$ 7
(1.5) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,564.9
$ 1,439.4
$ 125.5
8.7 %
$ 9.3
8.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 1,584.2
$ 1,452.7
$ 131.6
9.1 %
$ 9.0
8.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
66.3 %
62.9 %
3.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
67.1 %
63.4 %
3.6 %
Operating margin %
5.0 %
5.8 %
(0.8) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.9 %
5.7 %
(0.9) %
Pretax margin %
3.7 %
4.9 %
(1.2) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.6 %
4.8 %
(1.2) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 76.3
$ 44.7
$ 31.6
70.6 %
$ 0.4
69.8 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
63.4
51.9
11.6
22.3 %
-
22.2 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 12.9
$ (7.1)
$ 20.0
$ 0.3
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
NM - not meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,016.8
$ 1,920.2
$ 96.6
5.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,158.4
1,223.5
(65.2)
(5.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
82.9
80.1
2.8
3.5 %
Total used
1,241.2
1,303.6
(62.4)
(4.8) %
Parts and service sales
528.4
494.4
34.0
6.9 %
F&I, net
184.6
181.5
3.2
1.8 %
Total revenues
$ 3,971.1
$ 3,899.7
$ 71.5
1.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 140.2
$ 164.9
$ (24.7)
(15.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
61.2
65.7
(4.5)
(6.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.3
(0.4)
1.7
NM
Total used
62.5
65.3
(2.8)
(4.3) %
Parts and service sales
290.8
271.0
19.7
7.3 %
F&I, net
184.6
181.5
3.2
1.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 678.1
$ 682.7
$ (4.6)
(0.7) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
8.6 %
(1.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.4 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.5 %
(0.5) %
2.1 %
Total used
5.0 %
5.0 %
- %
Parts and service sales
55.0 %
54.8 %
0.2 %
Total gross margin
17.1 %
17.5 %
(0.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
39,700
37,079
2,621
7.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
38,775
39,676
(901)
(2.3) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,577
8,380
1,197
14.3 %
Total used
48,352
48,056
296
0.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 50,801
$ 51,786
$ (985)
(1.9) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,874
$ 30,838
$ (964)
(3.1) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,532
$ 4,449
$ (917)
(20.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,579
$ 1,656
$ (77)
(4.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 133
$ (51)
$ 184
NM
Total used
$ 1,293
$ 1,359
$ (66)
(4.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,353
$ 2,364
$ (11)
(0.5) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 445.4
$ 417.4
$ 28.0
6.7 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 436.2
$ 419.5
$ 16.7
4.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
65.7 %
61.1 %
4.5 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.3 %
61.4 %
2.9 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,826.2
$ 5,444.3
$ 381.9
7.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,409.7
3,393.5
16.3
0.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
241.2
242.2
(1.0)
(0.4) %
Total used
3,650.9
3,635.7
15.2
0.4 %
Parts and service sales
1,521.0
1,459.4
61.6
4.2 %
F&I, net
539.9
502.3
37.6
7.5 %
Total revenues
$ 11,538.0
$ 11,041.7
$ 496.4
4.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 416.4
$ 489.7
$ (73.4)
(15.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
193.7
187.5
6.2
3.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.9
3.0
0.9
30.8 %
Total used
197.6
190.5
7.1
3.7 %
Parts and service sales
831.1
787.4
43.7
5.5 %
F&I, net
539.9
502.3
37.6
7.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,985.0
$ 1,970.0
$ 15.0
0.8 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.1 %
9.0 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
5.5 %
0.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.6 %
1.2 %
0.4 %
Total used
5.4 %
5.2 %
0.2 %
Parts and service sales
54.6 %
54.0 %
0.7 %
Total gross margin
17.2 %
17.8 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
114,314
104,657
9,657
9.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold
115,271
110,422
4,849
4.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
27,629
23,296
4,333
18.6 %
Total used
142,900
133,718
9,182
6.9 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 50,967
$ 52,020
$ (1,053)
(2.0) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,580
$ 30,732
$ (1,152)
(3.7) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,642
$ 4,679
$ (1,037)
(22.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,680
$ 1,698
$ (18)
(1.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 143
$ 130
$ 13
10.3 %
Total used
$ 1,383
$ 1,425
$ (42)
(2.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,352
$ 2,335
$ 16
0.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,257.9
$ 1,209.8
$ 48.1
4.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,286.2
$ 1,222.1
$ 64.1
5.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
63.4 %
61.4 %
2.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.8 %
62.0 %
2.8 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 550.7
$ 344.4
$ 206.4
59.9 %
$ 19.9
54.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
498.2
336.1
162.1
48.2 %
14.2
44.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
40.3
34.6
5.7
16.4 %
1.1
13.1 %
Total used
538.5
370.7
167.8
45.3 %
15.4
41.1 %
Parts and service sales
131.6
72.5
59.1
81.4 %
3.7
76.3 %
F&I, net
29.4
17.9
11.6
64.6 %
0.9
59.3 %
Total revenues
$ 1,250.3
$ 805.5
$ 444.8
55.2 %
$ 39.8
50.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 43.0
$ 29.4
$ 13.6
46.4 %
$ 1.7
40.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
26.8
15.7
11.1
71.0 %
0.7
66.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9)
(1.9)
1.0
54.3 %
-
55.2 %
Total used
25.9
13.8
12.2
88.3 %
0.7
83.2 %
Parts and service sales
76.2
42.5
33.7
79.3 %
2.2
74.0 %
F&I, net
29.4
17.9
11.6
64.6 %
0.9
59.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 174.5
$ 103.5
$ 71.0
68.6 %
$ 5.6
63.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.8 %
8.5 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
4.7 %
0.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.2) %
(5.5) %
3.3 %
Total used
4.8 %
3.7 %
1.1 %
Parts and service sales
57.9 %
58.6 %
(0.7) %
Total gross margin
14.0 %
12.9 %
1.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
14,075
8,271
5,804
70.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold
17,132
11,123
6,009
54.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
4,643
3,360
1,283
38.2 %
Total used
21,775
14,483
7,292
50.3 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 41,188
$ 43,342
$ (2,154)
(5.0) %
$ 1,485
(8.4) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,078
$ 30,213
$ (1,135)
(3.8) %
$ 829
(6.5) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,055
$ 3,551
$ (497)
(14.0) %
$ 121
(17.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,563
$ 1,408
$ 155
11.0 %
$ 42
8.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (187)
$ (566)
$ 379
66.9 %
$ (4)
67.6 %
Total used
$ 1,190
$ 950
$ 240
25.3 %
$ 32
21.8 %
F&I PRU
$ 944
$ 922
$ 21
2.3 %
$ 30
(1.0) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 146.1
$ 79.3
$ 66.9
84.4 %
$ 4.3
79.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 139.6
$ 79.3
$ 60.4
76.2 %
$ 4.1
71.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
83.7 %
76.6 %
7.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
80.0 %
76.6 %
3.4 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,288.2
$ 1,019.1
$ 269.0
26.4 %
$ 41.2
22.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,116.7
965.6
151.2
15.7 %
32.7
12.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
92.3
96.9
(4.6)
(4.8) %
2.6
(7.4) %
Total used
1,209.1
1,062.5
146.6
13.8 %
35.3
10.5 %
Parts and service sales
289.8
217.9
71.9
33.0 %
8.7
29.0 %
F&I, net
63.2
52.5
10.7
20.5 %
2.0
16.7 %
Total revenues
$ 2,850.2
$ 2,352.0
$ 498.2
21.2 %
$ 87.0
17.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 96.4
$ 92.8
$ 3.6
3.9 %
$ 3.3
0.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
57.1
49.4
7.7
15.6 %
1.7
12.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(5.6)
(2.5)
(3.1)
(124.2) %
-
(122.4) %
Total used
51.5
46.9
4.6
9.8 %
1.7
6.2 %
Parts and service sales
165.7
127.5
38.2
30.0 %
5.0
26.0 %
F&I, net
63.2
52.5
10.7
20.5 %
2.0
16.7 %
Total gross profit
$ 376.8
$ 319.7
$ 57.2
17.9 %
$ 12.0
14.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.5 %
9.1 %
(1.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.1 %
5.1 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(6.0) %
(2.6) %
(3.5) %
Total used
4.3 %
4.4 %
(0.2) %
Parts and service sales
57.2 %
58.5 %
(1.3) %
Total gross margin
13.2 %
13.6 %
(0.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
31,424
25,082
6,342
25.3 %
Retail used vehicles sold
39,079
32,578
6,501
20.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
10,238
9,311
927
10.0 %
Total used
49,317
41,889
7,428
17.7 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 43,001
$ 42,149
$ 852
2.0 %
$ 1,375
(1.2) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 28,577
$ 29,639
$ (1,062)
(3.6) %
$ 837
(6.4) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,067
$ 3,699
$ (632)
(17.1) %
$ 106
(19.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,461
$ 1,516
$ (55)
(3.7) %
$ 44
(6.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (545)
$ (267)
$ (278)
(103.9) %
$ (4)
(102.2) %
Total used
$ 1,044
$ 1,120
$ (75)
(6.7) %
$ 34
(9.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 897
$ 910
$ (13)
(1.5) %
$ 28
(4.6) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 307.0
$ 229.6
$ 77.4
33.7 %
$ 9.3
29.7 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 298.0
$ 230.5
$ 67.5
29.3 %
$ 9.0
25.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
81.5 %
71.8 %
9.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
79.1 %
72.1 %
7.0 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,209.3
$ 2,208.6
$ 0.7
- %
$ 12.0
(0.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,411.1
1,514.0
(102.8)
(6.8) %
8.3
(7.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
100.6
110.5
(9.9)
(8.9) %
0.7
(9.5) %
Total used
1,511.8
1,624.5
(112.7)
(6.9) %
9.0
(7.5) %
Parts and service sales
578.8
549.7
29.1
5.3 %
2.1
4.9 %
F&I, net
192.6
193.8
(1.1)
(0.6) %
0.5
(0.9) %
Total revenues
$ 4,492.5
$ 4,576.5
$ (84.0)
(1.8) %
$ 23.5
(2.4) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 153.2
$ 189.4
$ (36.2)
(19.1) %
$ 0.9
(19.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
72.9
79.6
(6.7)
(8.4) %
0.4
(8.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
-
(2.2)
2.3
102.0 %
-
103.2 %
Total used
72.9
77.3
(4.4)
(5.7) %
0.3
(6.1) %
Parts and service sales
318.8
303.9
14.9
4.9 %
1.3
4.5 %
F&I, net
192.6
193.8
(1.1)
(0.6) %
0.5
(0.9) %
Total gross profit
$ 737.5
$ 764.4
$ (26.8)
(3.5) %
$ 3.1
(3.9) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.9 %
8.6 %
(1.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.2 %
5.3 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
- %
(2.0) %
2.1 %
Total used
4.8 %
4.8 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
55.1 %
55.3 %
(0.2) %
Total gross margin
16.4 %
16.7 %
(0.3) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
44,411
44,185
226
0.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
47,635
49,252
(1,617)
(3.3) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
11,682
11,349
333
2.9 %
Total used
59,317
60,601
(1,284)
(2.1) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,295
$ 50,360
$ (66)
(0.1) %
$ 272
(0.7) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,624
$ 30,739
$ (1,115)
(3.6) %
$ 174
(4.2) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,449
$ 4,287
$ (837)
(19.5) %
$ 21
(20.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,530
$ 1,615
$ (85)
(5.3) %
$ 8
(5.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 4
$ (196)
$ 200
101.9 %
$ (2)
103.1 %
Total used
$ 1,229
$ 1,276
$ (47)
(3.7) %
$ 6
(4.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,093
$ 2,074
$ 19
0.9 %
$ 6
0.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 504.3
$ 487.8
$ 16.5
3.4 %
$ 2.4
2.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 488.1
$ 481.9
$ 6.2
1.3 %
$ 2.2
0.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.4 %
63.8 %
4.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
66.2 %
63.0 %
3.1 %
Operating margin %
4.6 %
5.5 %
(0.8) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
5.0 %
5.7 %
(0.7) %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 6,344.2
$ 6,251.4
$ 92.8
1.5 %
$ 30.6
1.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,112.2
4,200.1
(87.9)
(2.1) %
23.7
(2.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
297.5
323.3
(25.8)
(8.0) %
1.9
(8.6) %
Total used
4,409.6
4,523.4
(113.7)
(2.5) %
25.5
(3.1) %
Parts and service sales
1,665.8
1,613.5
52.4
3.2 %
6.1
2.9 %
F&I, net
551.3
534.6
16.7
3.1 %
1.4
2.9 %
Total revenues
$ 12,971.0
$ 12,922.9
$ 48.2
0.4 %
$ 63.5
(0.1) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 452.3
$ 564.9
$ (112.6)
(19.9) %
$ 2.3
(20.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
225.6
229.2
(3.6)
(1.6) %
1.1
(2.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.4)
0.7
(3.1)
NM
(0.1)
NM
Total used
223.2
229.9
(6.7)
(2.9) %
1.1
(3.4) %
Parts and service sales
909.4
879.3
30.0
3.4 %
3.5
3.0 %
F&I, net
551.3
534.6
16.7
3.1 %
1.4
2.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,136.2
$ 2,208.7
$ (72.5)
(3.3) %
$ 8.3
(3.7) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.1 %
9.0 %
(1.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.5 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.8) %
0.2 %
(1.0) %
Total used
5.1 %
5.1 %
- %
Parts and service sales
54.6 %
54.5 %
0.1 %
Total gross margin
16.5 %
17.1 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
128,043
125,426
2,617
2.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
140,568
137,539
3,029
2.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
33,668
31,281
2,387
7.6 %
Total used
174,236
168,820
5,416
3.2 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,037
$ 50,207
$ (170)
(0.3) %
$ 241
(0.8) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,254
$ 30,537
$ (1,283)
(4.2) %
$ 169
(4.8) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,533
$ 4,504
$ (971)
(21.6) %
$ 18
(22.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,605
$ 1,667
$ (62)
(3.7) %
$ 8
(4.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (71)
$ 21
$ (93)
NM
$ (2)
NM
Total used
$ 1,281
$ 1,362
$ (81)
(5.9) %
$ 6
(6.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,052
$ 2,033
$ 19
1.0 %
$ 5
0.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,461.2
$ 1,398.6
$ 62.6
4.5 %
$ 6.4
4.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 1,427.5
$ 1,392.4
$ 35.1
2.5 %
$ 6.0
2.1 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.4 %
63.3 %
5.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
66.8 %
63.0 %
3.8 %
Operating margin %
4.6 %
5.7 %
(1.1) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.9 %
5.8 %
(0.9) %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - not meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,854.5
$ 1,864.2
$ (9.8)
(0.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,099.1
1,177.9
(78.8)
(6.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
76.0
75.9
0.1
0.1 %
Total used
1,175.1
1,253.8
(78.7)
(6.3) %
Parts and service sales
498.9
479.9
19.0
4.0 %
F&I, net
174.7
175.9
(1.2)
(0.7) %
Total revenues
$ 3,703.2
$ 3,773.8
$ (70.6)
(1.9) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 128.4
$ 160.0
$ (31.6)
(19.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
58.3
63.9
(5.6)
(8.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.2
(0.3)
1.6
NM
Total used
59.5
63.6
(4.1)
(6.4) %
Parts and service sales
272.8
262.7
10.2
3.9 %
F&I, net
174.7
175.9
(1.2)
(0.7) %
Total gross profit
$ 635.5
$ 662.1
$ (26.7)
(4.0) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.9 %
8.6 %
(1.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.4 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.6 %
(0.4) %
2.0 %
Total used
5.1 %
5.1 %
- %
Parts and service sales
54.7 %
54.7 %
- %
Total gross margin
17.2 %
17.5 %
(0.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
36,031
35,914
117
0.3 %
Retail used vehicles sold
36,597
38,129
(1,532)
(4.0) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
8,753
7,989
764
9.6 %
Total used
45,350
46,118
(768)
(1.7) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,468
$ 51,908
$ (440)
(0.8) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,033
$ 30,893
$ (860)
(2.8) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,563
$ 4,456
$ (893)
(20.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,593
$ 1,676
$ (83)
(5.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 141
$ (41)
$ 181
NM
Total used
$ 1,312
$ 1,378
$ (66)
(4.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,406
$ 2,375
$ 30
1.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 417.9
$ 409.8
$ 8.1
2.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 408.1
$ 403.9
$ 4.2
1.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
65.8 %
61.9 %
3.9 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.2 %
61.0 %
3.2 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,252.0
$ 5,232.3
$ 19.7
0.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,181.6
3,234.5
(52.9)
(1.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
220.8
226.3
(5.6)
(2.5) %
Total used
3,402.4
3,460.9
(58.5)
(1.7) %
Parts and service sales
1,433.6
1,404.1
29.5
2.1 %
F&I, net
499.6
482.1
17.5
3.6 %
Total revenues
$ 10,587.6
$ 10,579.3
$ 8.2
0.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 374.1
$ 472.1
$ (98.0)
(20.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
180.7
179.8
0.9
0.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.5
3.2
0.3
10.8 %
Total used
184.2
183.0
1.2
0.7 %
Parts and service sales
776.5
755.7
20.8
2.8 %
F&I, net
499.6
482.1
17.5
3.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,834.5
$ 1,892.9
$ (58.4)
(3.1) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.1 %
9.0 %
(1.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
5.6 %
0.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.6 %
1.4 %
0.2 %
Total used
5.4 %
5.3 %
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
53.8 %
0.3 %
Total gross margin
17.3 %
17.9 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
102,314
100,344
1,970
2.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
107,583
104,961
2,622
2.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
25,144
21,970
3,174
14.4 %
Total used
132,727
126,931
5,796
4.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,332
$ 52,143
$ (811)
(1.6) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,573
$ 30,816
$ (1,243)
(4.0) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,657
$ 4,705
$ (1,048)
(22.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,680
$ 1,713
$ (34)
(2.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 139
$ 144
$ (5)
(3.2) %
Total used
$ 1,388
$ 1,442
$ (54)
(3.7) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,380
$ 2,348
$ 32
1.4 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,216.7
$ 1,171.9
$ 44.9
3.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,192.1
$ 1,165.7
$ 26.4
2.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
66.3 %
61.9 %
4.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.0 %
61.6 %
3.4 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 354.9
$ 344.4
$ 10.5
3.0 %
$ 12.0
(0.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
312.0
336.1
(24.0)
(7.2) %
8.3
(9.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
24.7
34.6
(10.0)
(28.8) %
0.7
(30.7) %
Total used
336.7
370.7
(34.0)
(9.2) %
9.0
(11.6) %
Parts and service sales
79.9
69.8
10.1
14.4 %
2.1
11.4 %
F&I, net
17.9
17.9
-
0.1 %
0.5
(2.9) %
Total revenues
$ 789.3
$ 802.7
$ (13.4)
(1.7) %
$ 23.5
(4.6) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 24.8
$ 29.4
$ (4.6)
(15.5) %
$ 0.9
(18.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
14.6
15.7
(1.1)
(6.9) %
0.4
(9.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.2)
(1.9)
0.7
37.7 %
-
39.0 %
Total used
13.4
13.8
(0.4)
(2.6) %
0.3
(5.1) %
Parts and service sales
46.0
41.2
4.8
11.5 %
1.3
8.5 %
F&I, net
17.9
17.9
-
0.1 %
0.5
(2.9) %
Total gross profit
$ 102.1
$ 102.2
$ (0.2)
(0.2) %
$ 3.1
(3.2) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.0 %
8.5 %
(1.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.7 %
4.7 %
- %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(4.8) %
(5.5) %
0.7 %
Total used
4.0 %
3.7 %
0.3 %
Parts and service sales
57.6 %
59.1 %
(1.5) %
Total gross margin
12.9 %
12.7 %
0.2 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
8,380
8,271
109
1.3 %
Retail used vehicles sold
11,038
11,123
(85)
(0.8) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,929
3,360
(431)
(12.8) %
Total used
13,967
14,483
(516)
(3.6) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 44,920
$ 43,342
$ 1,578
3.6 %
$ 1,517
0.1 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 28,267
$ 30,213
$ (1,946)
(6.4) %
$ 753
(8.9) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,960
$ 3,551
$ (591)
(16.6) %
$ 113
(19.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,322
$ 1,408
$ (87)
(6.1) %
$ 34
(8.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (405)
$ (566)
$ 161
28.5 %
$ (9)
30.1 %
Total used
$ 960
$ 950
$ 9
1.0 %
$ 25
(1.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 922
$ 922
$ (1)
(0.1) %
$ 28
(3.1) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 86.4
$ 78.0
$ 8.4
10.8 %
$ 2.4
7.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 79.9
$ 78.0
$ 2.0
2.5 %
$ 2.2
(0.3) %
SG&A as % gross profit
84.7 %
76.3 %
8.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
78.3 %
76.3 %
2.0 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,092.3
$ 1,019.1
$ 73.1
7.2 %
$ 30.6
4.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
930.6
965.6
(35.0)
(3.6) %
23.7
(6.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
76.7
96.9
(20.3)
(20.9) %
1.9
(22.8) %
Total used
1,007.3
1,062.5
(55.2)
(5.2) %
25.5
(7.6) %
Parts and service sales
232.2
209.4
22.8
10.9 %
6.1
8.0 %
F&I, net
51.7
52.5
(0.8)
(1.5) %
1.4
(4.2) %
Total revenues
$ 2,383.4
$ 2,343.5
$ 39.9
1.7 %
$ 63.5
(1.0) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 78.2
$ 92.8
$ (14.6)
(15.7) %
$ 2.3
(18.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
44.9
49.4
(4.5)
(9.1) %
1.1
(11.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(5.9)
(2.5)
(3.4)
(136.9) %
(0.1)
(134.7) %
Total used
39.0
46.9
(7.9)
(16.8) %
1.1
(19.2) %
Parts and service sales
132.8
123.6
9.2
7.4 %
3.5
4.6 %
F&I, net
51.7
52.5
(0.8)
(1.5) %
1.4
(4.2) %
Total gross profit
$ 301.7
$ 315.8
$ (14.1)
(4.5) %
$ 8.3
(7.1) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.2 %
9.1 %
(1.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.8 %
5.1 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(7.7) %
(2.6) %
(5.1) %
Total used
3.9 %
4.4 %
(0.5) %
Parts and service sales
57.2 %
59.0 %
(1.8) %
Total gross margin
12.7 %
13.5 %
(0.8) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
25,729
25,082
647
2.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
32,985
32,578
407
1.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
8,524
9,311
(787)
(8.5) %
Total used
41,509
41,889
(380)
(0.9) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 44,608
$ 42,149
$ 2,458
5.8 %
$ 1,251
2.9 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 28,213
$ 29,639
$ (1,426)
(4.8) %
$ 718
(7.2) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,039
$ 3,699
$ (660)
(17.8) %
$ 91
(20.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,361
$ 1,516
$ (155)
(10.2) %
$ 35
(12.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (692)
$ (267)
$ (424)
NM
$ (6)
NM
Total used
$ 940
$ 1,120
$ (180)
(16.1) %
$ 26
(18.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 880
$ 910
$ (30)
(3.3) %
$ 24
(5.9) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 244.4
$ 226.7
$ 17.7
7.8 %
$ 6.4
5.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 235.4
$ 226.7
$ 8.7
3.9 %
$ 6.0
1.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
81.0 %
71.8 %
9.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
78.0 %
71.8 %
6.2 %
(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Accelerated
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 591.6
$ (0.7)
$ 0.6
$ (0.4)
$ (14.8)
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ 575.9
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 29.5
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.3)
$ 28.2
Income (loss) from operations
$ 231.6
$ 0.7
$ (0.6)
$ 0.4
$ 14.8
$ 0.3
$ 1.3
$ 248.6
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 159.6
$ 0.7
$ (0.6)
$ 0.4
$ 14.8
$ 0.3
$ 1.3
$ 176.6
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
42.5
0.2
(0.8)
0.1
0.7
0.1
0.3
43.1
Net income from continuing operations
117.1
0.6
0.2
0.3
14.2
0.2
1.0
133.5
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.4
-
-
-
0.3
-
-
2.7
Net income from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 114.7
$ 0.5
$ 0.2
$ 0.3
$ 13.9
$ 0.2
$ 1.0
$ 130.8
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
$ 8.68
$ 0.04
$ 0.01
$ 0.02
$ 1.05
$ 0.02
$ 0.07
$ 9.90
Effective tax rate
26.6 %
24.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.4 %
67.5 %
Operating margin (2)
4.4 %
4.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.1 %
3.4 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 504.3
$ (0.7)
$ -
$ (0.4)
$ (14.8)
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ 488.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
66.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 208.1
$ 0.7
$ -
$ 0.4
$ 14.8
$ 0.3
$ 1.3
$ 225.7
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.6 %
5.0 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Net income
$ 117.3
$ 16.4
$ 133.7
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
2.4
0.3
2.7
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 114.9
$ 16.1
$ 131.0
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.01
$ -
$ 0.01
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
8.68
1.22
9.90
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 8.69
$ 1.22
$ 9.91
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership and
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 496.7
$ (1.5)
$ 7.9
$ (4.4)
$ -
$ 498.8
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 23.1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ 22.8
Asset impairments
$ 4.8
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (4.8)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 261.6
$ 1.5
$ (7.9)
$ 4.4
$ 5.2
$ 264.7
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 220.5
$ 1.5
$ (7.9)
$ 4.4
$ 5.2
$ 223.6
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
56.4
0.4
(5.4)
1.1
1.3
53.8
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
164.1
1.1
(2.6)
3.3
3.9
169.8
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
4.0
-
(0.1)
0.1
0.1
4.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 160.1
$ 1.1
$ (2.5)
$ 3.2
$ 3.8
$ 165.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 11.67
$ 0.08
$ (0.18)
$ 0.23
$ 0.28
$ 12.07
Effective tax rate
25.6 %
24.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.2 %
63.4 %
Operating margin (2)
5.6 %
5.6 %
Pretax margin (3)
4.7 %
4.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 487.8
$ (1.5)
$ -
$ (4.4)
$ -
$ 481.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.8 %
63.0 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 249.6
$ 1.5
$ -
$ 4.4
$ 5.2
$ 260.7
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.5 %
5.7 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net loss from discontinued operations
$ (0.2)
$ -
$ (0.2)
Less: Loss allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (0.2)
$ -
$ (0.2)
Net income
$ 163.9
$ 5.7
$ 169.6
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
4.0
0.1
4.2
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 159.9
$ 5.5
$ 165.4
Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.02)
$ -
$ (0.02)
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
11.67
0.40
12.07
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 11.65
$ 0.40
$ 12.06
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Accelerated
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,564.9
$ (9.8)
$ 52.9
$ (1.0)
$ (19.3)
$ (3.5)
$ -
$ 1,584.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 81.6
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (5.5)
$ 76.1
Income (loss) from operations
$ 715.4
$ 9.8
$ (52.9)
$ 1.0
$ 19.3
$ 3.5
$ 5.5
$ 701.5
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 535.8
$ 9.8
$ (52.9)
$ 1.0
$ 19.3
$ 3.5
$ 5.5
$ 522.0
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
133.5
2.4
(14.2)
0.2
1.3
0.9
1.3
125.3
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
402.4
7.5
(38.7)
0.7
18.0
2.7
4.2
396.7
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
8.6
0.2
(0.8)
-
0.4
0.1
0.1
8.5
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 393.8
$ 7.3
$ (37.9)
$ 0.7
$ 17.6
$ 2.6
$ 4.1
$ 388.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 29.61
$ 0.55
$ (2.85)
$ 0.05
$ 1.33
$ 0.20
$ 0.31
$ 29.19
Effective tax rate
24.9 %
24.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.3 %
67.1 %
Operating margin (2)
5.0 %
4.9 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.7 %
3.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,461.2
$ (9.8)
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ (19.3)
$ (3.5)
$ -
$ 1,427.5
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
66.8 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 601.0
$ 9.8
$ -
$ 1.0
$ 19.3
$ 3.5
$ 5.5
$ 640.1
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.6 %
4.9 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 1.0
$ -
$ 1.0
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.9
$ -
$ 0.9
Net income (loss)
$ 403.3
$ (5.7)
$ 397.7
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
8.6
(0.1)
8.5
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 394.7
$ (5.5)
$ 389.2
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.07
$ -
$ 0.07
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
29.61
(0.42)
29.19
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 29.68
$ (0.42)
$ 29.26
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and accelerated depreciation expense.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Non-cash
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,439.4
$ -
$ (1.5)
$ 19.4
$ (0.3)
$ (4.4)
$ -
$ 1,452.7
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 68.6
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.9)
$ 67.8
Asset impairments
$ 7.7
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (7.7)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 773.9
$ -
$ 1.5
$ (19.4)
$ 0.3
$ 4.4
$ 8.6
$ 769.2
Other interest expense, net
$ 72.1
$ 4.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 76.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 654.8
$ (4.0)
$ 1.5
$ (19.4)
$ 0.3
$ 4.4
$ 8.6
$ 646.1
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
161.6
(0.9)
0.4
(10.3)
0.1
1.1
2.1
154.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
493.2
(3.1)
1.1
(9.1)
0.2
3.3
6.5
492.1
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
12.2
(0.1)
-
(0.2)
-
0.1
0.2
12.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares
$ 480.9
$ (3.0)
$ 1.1
$ (8.9)
$ 0.2
$ 3.2
$ 6.3
$ 479.8
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
$ 34.81
$ (0.22)
$ 0.08
$ (0.64)
$ 0.01
$ 0.23
$ 0.46
$ 34.73
Effective tax rate
24.7 %
23.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.9 %
63.4 %
Operating margin (2)
5.8 %
5.7 %
Pretax margin (3)
4.9 %
4.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,398.6
$ -
$ (1.5)
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ (4.4)
$ -
$ 1,392.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.3 %
63.0 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 737.6
$ -
$ 1.5
$ -
$ 0.3
$ 4.4
$ 8.6
$ 752.3
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.7 %
5.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net loss from discontinued operations
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ (0.3)
Less: Loss allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ (0.3)
Net income (loss)
$ 492.9
$ (1.1)
$ 491.7
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
12.2
-
12.2
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 480.6
$ (1.1)
$ 479.5
Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.02)
$ -
$ (0.02)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
34.81
(0.08)
34.73
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 34.79
$ (0.08)
$ 34.71
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 445.4
$ (0.7)
$ 0.6
$ (8.7)
$ (0.3)
$ 436.2
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.7 %
64.3 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 417.9
$ (0.7)
$ -
$ (8.7)
$ (0.3)
$ 408.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
65.8 %
64.2 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 417.4
$ (1.5)
$ 7.9
$ (4.4)
$ 419.5
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.1 %
61.4 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 409.8
$ (1.5)
$ -
$ (4.4)
$ 403.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.9 %
61.0 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,257.9
$ (9.8)
$ 52.9
$ (11.3)
$ (3.5)
$ 1,286.2
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.4 %
64.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,216.7
$ (9.8)
$ -
$ (11.3)
$ (3.5)
$ 1,192.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.3 %
65.0 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,209.8
$ (1.5)
$ 18.4
$ (0.3)
$ (4.4)
$ 1,222.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.4 %
62.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,171.9
$ (1.5)
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ (4.4)
$ 1,165.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.9 %
61.6 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Severance costs
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 146.1
$ (0.4)
$ (6.1)
$ 139.6
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
83.7 %
80.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 86.4
$ (0.4)
$ (6.1)
$ 79.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
84.7 %
78.3 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Severance costs
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 307.0
$ (1.0)
$ (8.0)
$ 298.0
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
81.5 %
79.1 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 244.4
$ (1.0)
$ (8.0)
$ 235.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
81.0 %
78.0 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 229.6
$ 0.9
$ 230.5
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
71.8 %
72.1 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.