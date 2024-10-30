Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 10:54 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV+: A Journey of Porcelain

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobby, a Ghanaian student at Nanchang Institute of Technology, and An Xuemei, a Pakistani student at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, who both have a shared passion for ceramics, met up at the Taoxichuan Spring and Autumn Art fair to admire the meticulously crafted ceramic handicrafts by domestic and international artists. Their visit and exchanges deepened their understanding of the "Millennium Porcelain Capital" and the excellent traditional Chinese culture. At the National Ceramic Art Works Exhibition of College Students, they encountered young ceramic artists' imaginative and unconventional ideas. The grand finale of this trip was the China 2024 Jingdezhen International Ceramics Expo, where they appreciated the finest ceramic artworks from around all over the world. Here, ceramics became a common language, connecting youth from different countries, skin colors, and cultural backgrounds in their collective contemplation of human civilization. Let's take a look at their fascinating experiences together.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544220/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-a-journey-of-porcelain-302291360.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.