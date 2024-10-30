RIBER: Solid Business Growth at End-September 2024

SOLID BUSINESS GROWTH AT END-SEPTEMBER 2024

Revenues up +14% to €18.5m

Order book strengthened to €38.3m (+14%)

Bezons, October 30, 2024 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the year to end-September 2024.

Change in revenues

€m 2024 2023 Change First quarter 4.5 3.7 +20 % Second quarter 9.3 8.5 +10 % Third quarter 4.7 4.0 +19 % Total 9-month revenues 18.5 16.2 +14 %

At end-September (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 12.3 9.6 +28 % Services and accessories 6.2 6.6 -6 % Total 9-month revenues 18.5 16.2 +14 %

At September 30, 2024, RIBER revenues amounted to €18.5m, up +14% compared with the same period in 2023, reflecting the company's strengthened position in the MBE market for both research and industrial production.

Systems revenues came to €12.3 m, up +28% with the delivery of 4 machines, compared with 5 machines in the first nine months of 2023.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €6.2 m, down 6% compared with the previous year.

The geographical breakdown of revenues at end-September 2024 was as follows: Asia 68%, Europe 25% and North America 6%.

Order book developments

At end-September (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 31,9 27,6 +16% Services and accessories 6,4 6,1 +6% Total order book 38,3 33,6 +14%

The systems order book came to €31.9m, up +16%, with a total of 13 systems, including 8 production machines. This figure does not include the order for a production system announced on October 21, 2024.

The services and accessories order book reached €6.4m, up +6% from the previous year.

As a result, at September 30, 2024, the total order book came to €38.3m, up +14% compared with the same period in 2023.

Outlook

Based on the fourth-quarter delivery schedule, RIBER expects to exceed €40m in full-year revenues, along with further improvements in earnings.

Against a favorable backdrop of growth in the compound semiconductor market, new orders should continue to be booked before the end of the year.

Next date: 2024 full-year revenues will be released on Wednesday January 29, 2025 (before start of trading).

About RIBER



Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

