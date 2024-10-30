Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2AR2U | ISIN: CA73965Q1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 09N
Frankfurt
30.10.24
08:16 Uhr
0,016 Euro
+0,001
+6,67 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 10:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Prairie Provident Resources Inc.: Prairie Provident Announces Management and Board of Director Changes and Drilling Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces that Ryan Rawlyk has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Provident to pursue other interests. In conjunction with Mr. Rawlyk's resignation, the Company announces the appointment of Dale Miller as Executive Chairman, succeeding Patrick McDonald who has retired as Chairman. Mr. Miller has served as a director of the Company since August 2023 and is a professional engineer with over 40 years of industry experience. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Miller will oversee all activities of Prairie Provident and lead its management team.

Prairie Provident is also pleased to announce that Amber Wright has been appointed as Vice President, Operations & Engineering. Ms. Wright will be responsible for all development, production operations and engineering activities of Prairie Provident and report to Mr. Miller. Ms. Wright has served the Company as Manager, Development & Operations since November 2021 and is a professional engineer with over 25 years of industry experience.

The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of the two well drilling program in the Michichi area, targeting the Basal Quartz formation. The 102/03-19-030-18W4M new drill has been rig released and drilling operations are underway on the second location, 15-32-029-18W4M.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, including a position in the emerging Basal Quartz trend in the Michichi area of Central Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Dale Miller, Executive Chairman
Phone: (403) 292-8150
Email: investor@ppr.ca


