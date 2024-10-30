Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
Tradegate
29.10.24
17:39 Uhr
35,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,20035,40012:46
35,20035,40010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2024 11:10 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Joaquín de Valenzuela as Managing Director for EMEA

WILMINGTON, N.C. and LONDON and MADRID, Oct. 30, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced the appointment of Joaquín de Valenzuela as the new Managing Director for the EMEA region. This strategic hire underpins nCino's commitment to accelerating its growth and market presence within the EMEA region.

"Joaquín has extensive experience leading large cross-functional teams across multiple geographies, and his ability to conceive and execute innovative growth strategies will be incredibly valuable in his new role at nCino," said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO at nCino. "We are excited to have him join the team as we expand and deliver the nCino Platform within EMEA."

Mr. de Valenzuela is a seasoned executive with a robust track record driving revenue growth for top-tier tech and fintech companies. He has established a reputation as a global industry and sales leader, building high-performance sales, Go-To-Market, and business development teams aimed at helping financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation programs.

"With its platform of best-in-class solutions and data and intelligence capabilities, nCino is redefining and powering the next era of financial services," said de Valenzuela. "I am excited to be joining the Company at such an exciting time and look forward to fulfilling the potential that the EMEA region holds for nCino."

Previously, Joaquín held the position of EVP, Chief Digital and Business Operations Officer at Temenos, and prior to that served as the Head of Financial Services in EMEA and LATAM for Salesforce. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from UPM and an Executive MBA from Instituto de Empresa.

Charlie McIver, who previously held this role, has been appointed to a position focused on EMEA strategic operations which includes corporate development of our EMEA business.

About nCino
nCino.

Media Contacts
Natalia Moose
press@ncino.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionor the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.