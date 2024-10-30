WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

Ahead of Wheaton's scheduled Q3 results after the bell on Thursday 7 November, we have adjusted our earnings forecasts for the quarter to take account of generally higher precious metals prices, lower production and sales at Penasquito, Constancia and San Dimas, but higher production and sales at Salobo. Specifically, Vale's announcement that Salobo produced 46.6kt of copper in Q3 implies gold production attributable to Wheaton of 65,019oz ±3,480oz (cf 54,750oz previously forecast). As a result, we have upgraded our forecast EPS for Q3 fractionally. However, we have upgraded our forecast for FY24 by a more material 9.9c/share, largely on account of the effect of higher precious metals prices on Q4 earnings. Note that if current metals prices persist, our FY25 EPS forecast will be US$1.72/share (cf the US$1.24/share shown below).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...