Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE: SW, LSE: SWR) today announcedthe financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key points:

Net Sales of approx. $7.7 billion

Net Loss of $150 million, with a Net Income Margin of negative 2.0%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1,265 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 16.5%

of $1,265 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16.5% Continuing focus on asset optimization

Previously announced quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per ordinary share

Smurfit Westrock plc's performance for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (in millions, except margin percentages):

September 30, 20241 September 30, 20232 Net Sales 7,671 2,915 Net (Loss) Income (150) 229 Net Income Margin (2.0%) 7.8% Adjusted EBITDA1 1,265 525 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 16.5% 18.0% Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 320 378 Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 118 214

Tony Smurfit, President and CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report an excellent performance for the third quarter, the first for Smurfit Westrock. The Net Loss for the quarter of $150 million was primarily due to transaction related expenses and purchase accounting adjustments totalling approximately $500 million. With Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1,265 million and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 16.5%, these results are a strong foundation to build upon.

"Our established track record of delivering value to our customers through service, quality and innovation is already beginning to yield results. Equally, we believe our focus on plant level autonomy, operational improvement and profitability will deliver in time, benefits at least equal to the stated synergy target of $400 million.

"Our third quarter performance, combined with our deeper knowledge of the Combination and continuing asset optimization, clearly points to the opportunities ahead for Smurfit Westrock. We are at the start of our journey to build the 'go-to' sustainable packaging partner of choice, a global leader with an unrivalled scale, geographic reach and product portfolio. Having spent the last number of months visiting our plants, it is also clear that our people are excited and motivated to be a part of this journey.

"We expect 2024 Full Year Combined Adjusted EBITDA4 of approximately $4.7 billion and we are increasingly excited by our immediate and longer-term prospects."

__________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below for the discussion and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. 2 All results reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024 do not include the financial results of legacy WestRock Company ("WestRock") for the first five days of July due to the closing of the combination between Smurfit Kappa Group plc and WestRock Company on July 5, 2024. 3 All results reported for the three months ended September 30, 2023 reflect the historical financial results of legacy Smurfit Kappa Group plc, which is considered the accounting acquirer in the combination between Smurfit Kappa Group plc and WestRock, which closed on July 5, 2024 (the "Combination"). 4 2024 Full Year Combined Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Smurfit Westrock's net sales increased by $4,756 million, to $7,671 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $2,915 million in the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the positive impact from acquisitions of $4,693 million, of which $4,684 million related to the acquisition of WestRock, and a net positive volume impact of $98 million (excluding the impact of acquisitions), primarily driven by an increase in corrugated volumes. The above increases were partially offset by the net negative impact of a lower selling price/mix of $30 million and a net negative currency impact of $5 million.

Net income decreased by $379 million, to a net loss of $150 million, with a net income margin of negative 2.0% in the third quarter of 2024, from net income of $229 million, with a net income margin of 7.8% in the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a $4,148 million increase in cost of goods sold (including an expense of $227 million for the amortization of the fair value step up on inventory recognized on WestRock's inventory acquired) and a $657 million increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, both driven by additional costs related to the acquisition of WestRock. Additionally, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination increased by $250 million. These increased costs were partially offset by the increase in net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the Company was $1,265 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 16.5% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $525 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 18.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's interest expense, net increased by $128 million, to $167 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $39 million in the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased debt in connection with the Combination partially offset by higher interest income on cash balances.

Other expense, net increased to $13 million from $4 million in the third quarter of last year primarily due to a $12 million expense recorded in the third quarter in connection with the sale of receivables under an accounts receivable monetization program acquired as a result of the Combination and partially offset by other movements.

Income tax expense decreased by $40 million to $33 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $73 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the loss in 2024 compared to a profit in 2023, the change in the geographical mix of earnings and the significant impact of transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination which are only partly deductible for tax.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $58 million, to $320 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $378 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in tax payments of $29 million, an increase in net cash interest paid of $162 million and a negative working capital change of $272 million, partly offset by an increase in consolidated net income adjusted for non-cash items.

Including capital expenditure of $512 million in the third quarter of 2024, and $202 million in the same period last year, free cash flow was an outflow of $192 million in the third quarter of 2024 and an inflow of $176 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding transaction, integration and restructuring costs of $310 million (net of tax) in the third quarter of 2024, Adjusted Free Cash flow for the period was an inflow of $118 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 in the third quarter of 2023 was an inflow of $214 million.

Adjusted EBITDA5 for our Europe, MEA and APAC segment remained at $411 million in the third quarter of 2024, consistent with the same period in 2023. This was primarily due to a $37 million positive impact from the acquisition of WestRock offset by a reduction in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of acquisitions) primarily due to an increase in raw material, payroll and distribution costs, partially offset by an increase in net sales and a decrease in energy costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the Europe, MEA and APAC segment was 15.5% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 18.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA5 for our North America segment increased by $714 million, to $780 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $66 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to a $724 million positive impact from the acquisition of WestRock partially offset by a $10 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of acquisitions) primarily due to an increase in raw material costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the North America segment was 16.8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 16.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA5 for our LATAM segment increased by $42 million, to $116 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $74 million for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to a positive impact of $56 million from the acquisition of WestRock partially offset by a reduction in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of acquisitions) primarily due to an increase in payroll and other costs. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the LATAM segment was 23.1% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 22.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

__________________ 5 For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the segments are our measures of segment profitability because they are used by our chief decision-maker ("CODM") to make decisions regarding allocation of resources and to assess segment performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280. These financial measures comply with GAAP when used in that context. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, segment information reflects performance of legacy Smurfit Kappa Group plc.

Earnings Call

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

in millions, except share and per share data Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales 7,671 2,915 13,570 9,231 Cost of goods sold (6,321) (2,173) (10,817) (6,878) Gross profit 1,350 742 2,753 2,353 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,028) (371) (1,797) (1,144) Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination (267) (17) (350) (17) Operating profit 55 354 606 1,192 Pension and other postretirement non-service benefit (expense), net 8 (9) (31) (29) Interest expense, net (167) (39) (225) (109) Other expense, net (13) (4) (13) (19) (Loss) income before income taxes (117) 302 337 1,035 Income tax expense (33) (73) (164) (258) Net (loss) income (150) 229 173 777 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (150) 229 173 777 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (0.30) 0.89 0.51 3.01 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (0.30) 0.88 0.50 3.00

Segment Information

Following the completion of the Combination we reassessed our operating segments due to changes in our organizational structure and how our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") makes key operating decisions, allocates resources and assesses the performance of our business. The CODM is determined to be the executive management team, comprising the President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Smurfit and the Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer Ken Bowles. The CODM is responsible for assessing performance, allocating resources and making strategic decisions.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, we identified three operating segments, which are also our reportable segments:

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). North America, which includes operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Latin America ("LATAM"), which includes operations in Central America and Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

These changes reflect how we manage our business following the completion of the Combination. No operating segments have been aggregated for disclosure purposes. Prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect the change in segments.

In the identification of the operating and reportable segments, we considered the level of integration of our different businesses as well as our objective to develop long-term customer relationships by providing customers with differentiated packaging solutions that enhance the customer's prospects of success in their end markets.

The Europe, MEA and APAC, North America, and LATAM segments are each highly integrated within the segment and there are many interdependencies within these operations. They each include a system of mills and plants that primarily produce a full line of containerboard that is converted into corrugated containers within each segment, or is sold to third parties.

In addition, the Europe, MEA and APAC segment also produces types of paper, such as solid board, sack kraft paper, machine glazed and graphic paper; and other paper-based packaging, such as honeycomb, solid board packaging, folding cartons, inserts and labels; and bag-in-box packaging (located in Europe, Argentina, Canada, Mexico and the U.S.).

The North America segment also produces paperboard and specialty grades; other paper-based packaging, such as folding cartons, inserts, labels; and displays and also engages in the assembly of displays as well as the distribution of packaging products.

The LATAM segment also comprises forestry; types of paper, such as boxboard and sack paper; and paper-based packaging, such as folding cartons, honeycomb and paper sacks.

Inter-segment transfers or transactions are entered into under normal commercial terms and conditions that would also be available to unrelated third parties.

Segment profit is measured based on Adjusted EBITDA, defined as (loss) income before income taxes, unallocated corporate costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization, amortization of fair value step up on inventory, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service benefit (expense), net, share-based compensation expense, other expense, net. restructuring costs, legislative or regulatory fines and reimbursements, losses at closed facilities and impairment of goodwill and other assets.

Segment Information (continued)

Financial information by segment is summarized below and in the schedules with this release.

in millions, except Adjusted EBITDA Margin and share and per share data Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales (aggregate) Europe, MEA and APAC 2,651 2,191 7,056 7,047 North America 4,649 401 5,499 1,239 LATAM 506 341 1,187 1,000 Total 7,806 2,933 13,742 9,286 Less net sales (intersegment) Europe, MEA and APAC 5 3 13 9 North America 118 119 LATAM 12 15 40 46 Total 135 18 172 55 Net sales (unaffiliated customers) Europe, MEA and APAC 2,646 2,188 7,043 7,038 North America 4,531 401 5,380 1,239 LATAM 494 326 1,147 954 Total 7,671 2,915 13,570 9,231 Adjusted EBITDA Europe, MEA and APAC 411 411 1,158 1,330 North America 780 66 900 209 LATAM 116 74 257 217 Total 1,307 551 2,315 1,756 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales (aggregate) Europe, MEA and APAC 15.5% 18.8% 16.4% 18.9% North America 16.8% 16.4% 16.4% 16.9% LATAM 23.1% 22.0% 21.6% 21.7%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

in millions, except share and per share data As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $3 million and $3 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 951 1,000 Accounts receivable (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $823 million and $816 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 4,613 1,806 Inventories 3,585 1,203 Other current assets 1,396 561 Total current assets 10,545 4,570 Property plant and equipment, net 23,206 5,791 Goodwill 7,215 2,842 Intangibles, net 1,094 218 Prepaid pension asset 615 29 Other non-current assets (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $390 million and $- million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,354 601 Total assets 45,029 14,051 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,357 1,728 Accrued expenses 813 278 Accrued compensation and benefits 954 438 Current portion of debt 745 78 Other current liabilities 1,257 484 Total current liabilities 7,126 3,006 Non-current debt due after one year (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $337 million and $20 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 13,174 3,669 Deferred tax liabilities 3,682 280 Pension liabilities and other postretirement benefits, net of current portion 788 537 Other non-current liabilities (amounts related to consolidated variable interest entities of $334 million and $- at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,267 385 Total liabilities 27,037 7,877 Equity: Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 and Nil shares authorized; 10,000 shares and Nil outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Common stock; $0.001 par value; 9,500,000,000 and 9,910,931,085 shares authorized; 520,056,084 and 260,354,342 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 Deferred shares, €1 par value; 25,000 shares and 25,000 shares authorized; 25,000 and 100 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Treasury stock, at cost (2,037,589, and 1,907,129 common stock at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively) (93) (91) Capital in excess of par value 15,890 3,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,011) (847) Retained earnings 3,178 3,521 Total stockholders' equity 17,965 6,158 Noncontrolling interests 27 16 Total equity 17,992 6,174 Total liabilities and equity 45,029 14,051

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

in millions, except share and per share data Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating activities: Consolidated net (loss) income (150) 229 173 777 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 564 147 872 430 Cash surrender value increase in excess of premiums paid (14) (14) Share-based compensation expense 123 7 154 43 Deferred income tax benefit (89) 8 (99) (4) Pension and other postretirement funding more than cost (26) (10) (30) (35) Other 17 (8) 16 (4) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (186) 93 (422) 63 Inventories 140 29 120 161 Other assets 74 34 (31) 21 Accounts payable (214) (110) (226) (438) Income taxes (29) (55) 34 (46) Accrued liabilities and other 110 14 155 (20) Net cash provided by operating activities 320 378 702 948 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (512) (202) (897) (661) Cash paid for purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (688) (29) (716) (29) Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance 2 2 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 12 10 15 11 Other 1 4 1 2 Net cash used for investing activities (1,185) (217) (1,595) (677) Financing activities: Additions to debt 315 8 3,127 77 Repayments of debt (1,607) (76) (1,640) (120) Revolving credit facilities repayments, net (4) (4) Changes in commercial paper, net (33) (33) Other debt additions, net 17 17 Repayments of lease liabilities (11) (12) (2) Debt issuance costs (15) (44) Tax paid in connection with shares withheld from employees (21) (21) Purchases of treasury stock (27) (30) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (158) (493) (299) Other (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,513) (68) 869 (378) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4 (32) (25) (5) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,374) 61 (49) (112) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,325 668 1,000 841 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 951 729 951 729

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Smurfit Westrock plc ("Smurfit Westrock") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures provide Smurfit Westrock's board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in evaluating company performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from similarly captioned measures presented by other companies. Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." We discuss below details of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by us and provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" to evaluate its overall performance. The composition of Adjusted EBITDA is not addressed or prescribed by GAAP. Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income before income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, amortization of fair value step up on inventory, transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service (benefit) expense, net, share-based compensation expense, other expense, net, restructuring costs, legislative or regulatory fines and reimbursements, losses at closed facilities and impairment of goodwill and other assets. Smurfit Westrock views Adjusted EBITDA as an appropriate and useful measure used to compare financial performance between periods. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin measures provide Smurfit Westrock's management, board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate Smurfit Westrock's performance because, in addition to income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense, net, pension and other postretirement non-service (benefit) expense, net, and share-based compensation expense, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes restructuring costs, impairment of goodwill and other assets and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the operating results of the business. Smurfit Westrock and its board of directors use this information in making financial, operating and planning decisions and when evaluating Smurfit Westrock's performance relative to other periods.

Smurfit Westrock uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted Free Cash Flow". Smurfit Westrock defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities as adjusted for capital expenditures and to exclude certain costs not reflective of underlying operations. Management utilizes this measure in connection with managing Smurfit Westrock's business and believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of Smurfit Westrock's underlying operational performance, Smurfit Westrock believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.

Reconciliations to Most Comparable GAAP Measure

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net income and Net Income Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for the periods indicated.

in millions, except margin percentages Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net (loss) income (150) 229 173 777 Income tax expense 33 73 164 258 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 564 147 872 430 Amortization of fair value step up on inventory 227 227 Transaction and integration-related expenses associated with the Combination 267 17 350 17 Interest expense, net 167 39 225 109 Pension and other postretirement non-service (benefit) expense, net (8) 9 31 29 Share-based compensation expense 123 7 154 43 Other expense, net 13 4 13 19 Other adjustments (1) 29 11 Adjusted EBITDA 1,265 525 2,220 1,682 Net Income Margin (Net Income/Net Sales) (2.0%) 7.8% 1.3% 8.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 16.5% 18.0% 16.4% 18.2% (1) Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include restructuring costs of $19 million, losses at closed facilities of $8 million and impairment of other assets of $2 million (three months ended September 30, 2023: $- million, $- million $- million, respectively). Other adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include restructuring costs of $19 million, losses at closed facilities of $8 million and impairment of other assets of $2 million partially offset by legislative or regulatory fine reimbursement of $18 million (nine months ended September 30, 2023: $- million, $- million, $- million $- million, respectively).

Reconciliations to Most Comparable GAAP Measure (continued)

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated.

in millions Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 320 378 702 948 Adjustments: Capital expenditures (512) (202) (897) (661) Free Cash Flow (192) 176 (195) 287 Adjustments: Transaction and integration costs 307 17 364 17 Bridge facility fees 8 8 Restructuring costs 45 13 45 13 Tax on above items (42) (42) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 118 214 172 325

