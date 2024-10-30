Wuhu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Recently, OMODA & JAECOO officially launched a new off-road vehicle model - J5 - specially designed for new urban youths. Since its release, J5 has aroused strong market responses with its leading-in-class excellent performance and high-end configurations. It perfectly meets the dual needs of urban new youths for urban travel and exploring nature and becomes an ideal companion for urban new youths' travel.

At this launch event, the most captivating feature of the J5 was undoubtedly its profound interpretation of the "Human-Pet Friendly travel" concept, offering users the leading pet travel experience in its class. To create an exceptionally comfortable and healthy environment for pets, the J5 has thoughtfully designed extended seats specifically for pets, significantly enhancing their comfort and safety during travel. The vehicle's air conditioning filter, with its powerful filtration capabilities, effectively blocks pet hair, ensuring that the air inside the car remains fresh and clean at all times.

The J5 is equipped with an intelligent temperature control system that automatically adjusts the cabin temperature based on real-time needs, allowing pets to enjoy a comfortable experience regardless of seasonal changes. Additionally, the car includes an antibacterial health device that effectively inhibits the growth of bacteria, providing comprehensive protection for the health of pets.

Moreover, convenient pet-feeding devices and eco-friendly products such as specially designed boarding steps for small pets showcase the brand's meticulous attention to human-pet friendly travel. These carefully designed pet features allow pets to stay close to their owners even during long journeys, sharing every relaxed and enjoyable travel moment.

Not only is it a top vehicle in Human-Pet Friendly travel in the same class, but J5 also has a leading outdoor living ecology in the same class, unlocking a new living experience for outdoor enthusiasts. It's equipped with a 1250KG towing qualification and a 75KG roof rack, bringing unprecedented travel freedom for users. Whether carrying outdoor equipment or towing a caravan, they can do as they wish and enjoy the fun of the outdoors. At the same time, the J5 is also equipped with practical components such as contact charging ports, original factory hooks in the trunk, and multi-purpose camping lights. This allows J5 to turn into a mobile castle when going outdoors; whether it is short-term camping or long-distance exploration, it can be easily handled.

Leading in Performance Configuration in the Same Class. Upgrade Driving Enjoyment.

Moreover, J5 also shows leading advantages in performance configuration that is the leading in the same class. The standard independent suspension in the whole series ensures that users can enjoy a smooth and comfortable journey whether shuttling in the city or exploring in the suburbs. The largest 1.45m² panoramic sunroof in its class brings unprecedented visual enjoyment to the driver and passengers. Coupled with the leading 13.2-inch integrated inclined large screen in the same class, which integrates intelligent navigation systems, entertainment applications, etc., J5 not only has extraordinary driving performance but also is more intuitive and convenient to operate.

The emergence of J5 not only enriches market choices but also provides new possibilities for urban youths who pursue high-quality and personalized travel experiences. It once again proves OMODA&JAECOO's insight and innovation ability in modern travel methods. In the future, OMODA&JAECOO will continue to increase research and development and innovation efforts and launch more high-quality models around users' diversified and personalized travel needs, bringing more convenient, efficient, and economical travel experiences.

