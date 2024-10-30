Part of mining company POSCO Argentina's Sal de Oro integral lithium project, the plant was inaugurated at the General Güemes Industrial Park in the city of Salta. It is estimated to produce 25,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. From pv magazine LatAm Mining group Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO) Argentina has inaugurated the country's first commercial lithium hydroxide production plant at the General Güemes Industrial Park in the province of Salta. Part of POSCO Argentina's Sal de Oro integral lithium project, the production plant involves an investment "that exceeds $800 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...