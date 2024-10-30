Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GERI (General Energy Recovery Inc.): Canadian energy transition tech company, GERI, accelerates commercialization

Innovative thermal process immediately, economically, and efficiently reduces CO2 emissions in heavy oil recovery

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GERI (General Energy Recovery Inc.) has appointed two Sales Directors for domestic and international sales. Jamie Petrovic is Sales Director, Canada. Amr Hassan is Sales Director, Middle East & US.

Jamie Petrovic, Sales Director (Canada); Amr Hassan, Sales Director (Middle East & US)

Petrovic has 20+ years of experience, including Technical Sales Production Enhancement - Canada with Secure Energy, and Sales Manager - Canada with SLB (formerly Schlumberger). Petrovic came to GERI from Rubberatkins, where he was Regional Sales Manager - Canada.

Hassan has decades of management experience in Global Sales and Business Development, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and North America. Hassan has worked with leading enterprise organizations, including BHI (Baker Hughes), Linde, and SLB (formerly Schlumberger).

With 10-years of research and development and multiple pilot projects, GERI's award-winning, patented Direct Contact Steam Generation (DCSG) technology is ready to deploy, enhancing oil recovery at low carbon intensity by co-injecting steam and non-condensable gas (NCG), mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen (N2) into oil reservoirs. Results with GERI's DCSG have shown oil production increased significantly over the baseline rate, with steam-oil ratios (SOR) as low as 0.6, and up to 70% of the CO2 injected downhole remaining underground.

The DCSG is a game-changing innovation. It is highly portable, fits on a standard well lease and requires no new drilling, thereby limiting land disturbance and costly infrastructure investments. GERI's DCSG can be used with vertical and horizontal well types and can be deployed in both thermally and non-thermally cased wells using GERI's patented CasingCooler.

To arrange a meeting with one of GERI's Sales Directors, start a conversation today at hello@geri.com

GERI is a Canadian energy transition technology company that provides enhanced heavy-oil recovery solutions to simultaneously recover more oil and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With a mission of Recovering More, Emitting Less, GERI aims to enable producers to achieve the tricky balance of boosting oil recovery, decarbonizing at speed, and ensuring healthy returns on investments.

Logo GERI (General Energy Recovery Inc.)

For media inquiries, contact: Diane Bennett, Senior PR Manager, GERI (General Energy Recovery Inc.), Mobile: +1 825-962-GERI (4374), dbennett@geri.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543482/GERI__General_Energy_Recovery_Inc___Canadian_energy_transition_t.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543481/GERI__General_Energy_Recovery_Inc___Canadian_energy_transition_t.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canadian-energy-transition-tech-company-geri-accelerates-commercialization-302290897.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
