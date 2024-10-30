Datametrex AI Ltd.: Imagine Health Welcomes New Physicians and Resumes Accepting New Patients

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its Imagine Health Centres ("ImagineHealth" or "IHC") clinics in Calgary and Edmonton resumed accepting new patients, supported by the addition of several new physicians across both locations. For new patients interested in accessing care, the Company encourages patients to contact each clinic directly. The Calgary clinic can be reached at +1 (403) 775-9669 and for those in Edmonton, please contact the clinic at +1 (780) 468-5999. Both clinics can be reached via email at info@imaginehealthcentres.com. IHC team is ready to assist you in finding the right physician to meet your healthcare needs, and look forward to welcoming you to Imagine Health Centres.

IHC Calgary Downtown:

The Calgary clinic has welcomed an expanded team of physicians to meet the needs of the community. Dr. Matthew Kerslake, a walk-in physician and Certified PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) Prescriber, is available Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, providing consistent walk-in care throughout the week. Dr. John Haddad and Dr. Ingrid Cheung offer additional walk-in support, with Dr. Haddad available on Tuesdays and Fridays and Dr. Cheung on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Family Physician Dr. Elham Rezaeisarlak is accepting new patients and is available Monday through Thursday, delivering dedicated, personalized family care. Dr. Rachel Han, who is fluent in Korean, is available for walk-in patients on Wednesdays and Fridays, broadening access for diverse patient needs.

IHC Edmonton:

In Edmonton, Imagine Health welcomes Dr. Renata Mishra, a Family Physician with a specialization in women's health. Dr. Mishra is available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and accepts referrals for women's health concerns, including IUD insertions.

"We are excited to welcome these dedicated physicians to Imagine Health and to expand our ability to meet the healthcare needs of patients in Calgary and Edmonton," said Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex. "With a strong commitment to accessible and comprehensive care, we look forward to continuing to grow Imagine Health and to serving our communities with the highest standard of medical care."

Patients seeking walk-in services, specialized care, or a new family physician are invited to visit Imagine Health and experience the expanded range of healthcare offerings. For more information or to book an appointment, please contact the respective clinic.

Commitment to Healthcare Accessibility

By expanding its medical team, Datametrex reaffirms its commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and enhancing patient outcomes. The Company remains focused on providing comprehensive healthcare solutions that respond to the evolving needs of Canadians.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

