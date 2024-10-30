Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.10.2024 12:14 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunrise2Sunrise Announces New CEO and CFO Appointments, Celebrates Family Business Excellence Award

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Sunrise2Sunrise, a leading provider of disability support services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Krishna Sevak as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Gaurav Gupta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Additionally, the organisation celebrates being honoured with the Family Business Excellence Award 2024, recognising its impact and commitment to high-quality, family-oriented care.

New Leadership for Continued Growth

Krishna Sevak, one of Sunrise2Sunrise's co-founders, has been pivotal in shaping the organisation's mission since its inception in 2018.

Driven by her passion for closing gaps in disability care, Krishna brings extensive experience in childcare, management, and finance. Her diverse educational background includes degrees in Business Management, Computer Science, and Engineering, along with a Diploma in Management.

"As CEO, I look forward to strengthening our community partnerships and enhancing the quality of care we provide," Krishna said. "At Sunrise2Sunrise, we believe in delivering services tailored to individual needs while encouraging others to participate in making a positive impact."

Joining her is Gaurav Gupta, the newly appointed CFO, who will focus on ensuring financial stability and fostering sustainable growth for the organisation. Gaurav brings deep expertise in financial operations and strategy, which is essential to supporting the expanding services offered by Sunrise2Sunrise.

Recognition with the Family Business Excellence Award

The organisation's commitment to personalised care has been recognised with the prestigious Family Business Excellence Award 2024. This award honours Sunrise2Sunrise for its role in transforming disability support and reflects the hard work of its team.

"Our goal has always been to provide care when it's needed and how it's wanted," said Ravi Bhatt, Managing Director of Sunrise2Sunrise. "Winning this award is a testament to our team's dedication, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar for disability care across Victoria."

Looking Ahead

With Krishna and Gaurav at the helm, Sunrise2Sunrise aims to build on its success and deepen its commitment to empowering individuals through supported independent living, community participation, and personalised care plans.

The new leadership team will continue driving innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships, ensuring the organisation stays at the forefront of disability care in the region.

Media Contact

Organization: Sunrise2Sunrise
Contact Person Name: Shay D
Website: https://sunrise2sunrise.com.au/
Email: info@sunrise2sunrise.com.au
Contact Number: +61391883499
City: Melbourne
State: VIC
Country: Australia

SOURCE: Sunrise2Sunrise



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.