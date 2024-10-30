Sunrise2Sunrise Announces New CEO and CFO Appointments, Celebrates Family Business Excellence Award

Sunrise2Sunrise, a leading provider of disability support services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Krishna Sevak as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Gaurav Gupta as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Additionally, the organisation celebrates being honoured with the Family Business Excellence Award 2024, recognising its impact and commitment to high-quality, family-oriented care.

New Leadership for Continued Growth

Krishna Sevak, one of Sunrise2Sunrise's co-founders, has been pivotal in shaping the organisation's mission since its inception in 2018.

Driven by her passion for closing gaps in disability care, Krishna brings extensive experience in childcare, management, and finance. Her diverse educational background includes degrees in Business Management, Computer Science, and Engineering, along with a Diploma in Management.

"As CEO, I look forward to strengthening our community partnerships and enhancing the quality of care we provide," Krishna said. "At Sunrise2Sunrise, we believe in delivering services tailored to individual needs while encouraging others to participate in making a positive impact."

Joining her is Gaurav Gupta, the newly appointed CFO, who will focus on ensuring financial stability and fostering sustainable growth for the organisation. Gaurav brings deep expertise in financial operations and strategy, which is essential to supporting the expanding services offered by Sunrise2Sunrise.

Recognition with the Family Business Excellence Award

The organisation's commitment to personalised care has been recognised with the prestigious Family Business Excellence Award 2024. This award honours Sunrise2Sunrise for its role in transforming disability support and reflects the hard work of its team.

"Our goal has always been to provide care when it's needed and how it's wanted," said Ravi Bhatt, Managing Director of Sunrise2Sunrise. "Winning this award is a testament to our team's dedication, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar for disability care across Victoria."

Looking Ahead

With Krishna and Gaurav at the helm, Sunrise2Sunrise aims to build on its success and deepen its commitment to empowering individuals through supported independent living, community participation, and personalised care plans.

The new leadership team will continue driving innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships, ensuring the organisation stays at the forefront of disability care in the region.

