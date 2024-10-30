Regulatory News:

The Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 15:00 pm, at Folies Bergère, 32 rue Richer 75009 Paris-France.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published (in French) in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on October 30, 2024.

The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' General Meeting.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting

Vivendi is a global leader in content, media and communications. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. With Lagardère, Vivendi is the world's third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets, and a leading global player in travel retail. Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media) and in video games (Gameloft). As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunities. In December 2023, Vivendi launched the study of a split project where Canal+ Group, Havas and Louis Hachette Group, the company grouping the assets in publishing and distribution, would become independent entities listed on the stock market. www.vivendi.com

