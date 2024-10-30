Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18
Frankfurt
30.10.24
12:44 Uhr
0,252 Euro
+0,019
+8,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 12:24 Uhr
Pensana Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2024 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pensana Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2024 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

30October2024

Pensana Plc ("Pensana"orthe"Company")

PublicationofAnnualReport 2024andNoticeofAnnualGeneral Meeting

Pensana is pleased to advise that the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024 has been published on the Company's website https://pensana.co.uk/Company-Reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be published on the Company's website and will be posted to shareholders on or about 8 November 2024.

A copy of the Annual Report will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

- ENDS -

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, ChairmanIR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


