Pensana Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2024 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Pensana is pleased to advise that the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024 has been published on the Company's website https://pensana.co.uk/Company-Reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be published on the Company's website and will be posted to shareholders on or about 8 November 2024.

A copy of the Annual Report will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

