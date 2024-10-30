European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: EAACI Unveils Groundbreaking Guidelines for IgE-Mediated Food Allergy Management

New evidence-based approach to food allergy management

ZÜRICH, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) has released the updated "Clinical Guidelines on the Management of IgE-mediated Food Allergy" in their journal, Allergy. Led by international experts Prof. Alexandra Santos, Dr. Carmen Riggioni, Prof. George du Toit, and Dr. Isabel Skypala, a team of worldwide specialists in food allergy have developed these comprehensive guidelines based on a systematic review of evidence using the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluations (GRADE) approach.

The guide will be presented during the biannual congress of FAAM-EUROBAT 2024 from 21-23 November in Athens, Greece. These guidelines offer a holistic approach to IgE-mediated food allergy management, combining traditional approaches with new treatments that have gathered enough scientific evidence to support their use. The new EAACI guidelines provide clear recommendations for healthcare professionals on how to best manage food allergy, improving the quality of life for millions of food allergy sufferers worldwide.

** Higher Expectations for Food Allergy Sufferers: EAACI Guidelines Recommend Best Practice in Food Allergy Management **

The "EAACI Guidelines on the Management of IgE-mediated Food Allergy" recommend a comprehensive approach, including:

- Allergen avoidance and dietary advice from specialised dietitians

- Prescription of medication to treat allergic reactions

- Provision of written treatment plans

- Education on recognizing allergic symptoms and the use of emergency medication

- Prescription of adrenaline auto-injectors

- Psychological support for patients with significant anxiety

- New treatments such as omalizumab

- Oral immunotherapy for peanut, milk, and egg allergies in children and adolescents

These recommendations could significantly improve the management of IgE-mediated food allergies, reduce the risk of severe reactions, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their families.

The "EAACI Guidelines on the Management of IgE-mediated Food Allergy" represent a significant step forward in food allergy management. By combining traditional approaches with innovative treatments, they offer new hope for patients struggling with food allergies. The emphasis on personalized care, including dietary, medical, and psychological support, could transform the lives of millions worldwide affected by IgE-mediated food allergies.

