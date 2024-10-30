Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Prostatype Genomics AB

Referring to the bulletin from Prostatype Genomics AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on October 22, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:1000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 31, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: PROGEN Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:1000 Current ISIN: SE0014684569 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 30, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0023261532 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 31, 2024