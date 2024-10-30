LSEB Creative Corp Announces Application to Uplist to the OTCQB Marketplace

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company"), a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an application to have its common shares uplisted from the Pink Open Market (OTC Pink) to the OTCQB (Over-the-Counter Quotation Bureau).

This advancement will mark a pivotal step forward as companies listed on the OTCQB marketplace are required to go through more rigorous reporting requirements. Given the Company is currently an SEC reporting issuer, this advancement aligns seamlessly with the OTCQB marketplace requirements. Such proactive measures signify a natural progression for our Company. This heightened regulatory compliance will be especially valuable as LSEB embarks on further domestic and international expansion, providing an additional layer of assurance for both existing and potential investors.

The upgrade process to OTCQB necessitates adherence to specific criteria to include: maintaining current reporting status, undergoing annual verification and certification, meeting a $0.01 bid test, non-bankruptcy status, having at least 50 beneficial shareholders, and a public float in excess of 10% of the total shares outstanding. The Company anticipates the application process to take four to eight weeks.

"The purpose of uplisting to OTCQB is to broaden the Company's shareholder base and enhance the Company's visibility and transparency within the investment community, notably to institutional investors," stated Lauren Bentley, the Company's CEO. "We are confident that uplisting will significantly improve our access to capital and create more dynamic and efficient trading opportunities."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, be current in their financial reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp (OTC PINK:LSEB) is a visionary new entrant in the fashion sector, dedicated to crafting timeless elegance and offering impeccable craftsmanship through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company sets the standard for sophistication and innovation in swimwear fashion, with a commitment to excellence and creativity.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

